UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook

Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program, speaks at the opening ceremony of the 5th Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting on the UN plastics treaty held at Bexco, Busan, Monday. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Delegates from 177 countries gathered in Busan on Monday for the fifth round of negotiations to clinch a deal for a legally binding United Nations treaty to combat plastic pollution, though doubts linger as to whether a final agreement can be reached. From Monday through Sunday, delegates to the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee are expected to finalize a legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution. This initiative emerged from a resolution passed during the UN Environment Assembly meeting in March 2022, which aims to create a legally binding international treaty that addresses plastic pollution by the end of 2024. The INC-5 began with an opening ceremony on Monday, featuring congratulatory speeches delivered by Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup and the executive director of the UN Environment Program, Inger Andersen. Kim is also in charge of leading the South Korean delegation for the INC-5, featuring representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. “We gather here not solely as representatives of our respective nations, but as guardians of our shared environment, with the responsibility to complete the instrument on plastic pollution that will mark a turning point in our efforts to combat plastic pollution,” said Kim. “Completing this instrument at INC-5 is a shared objective, and we must approach it with focus and determination.”

Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup delivers his congratulatory remarks during the opening ceremony of the 5th Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting on the UN plastics treaty held at Bexco, Busan, Monday. (Ministry of Environment)

“The world wants an end to plastic pollution. The world needs an end to plastic pollution,” reiterated Andersen. “I ask you to deliver an instrument this week that puts us on the road to delivering just that, for thousands of days, months and years to come.” Even as of Monday, challenging circumstances continue to surround the drafting of the treaty, as it remains unclear whether the delegates in Busan will be able to reach a deal at all. A major point of contention is the issue of regulating the production of raw plastic materials. Countries that produce plastics, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, remain opposed to such regulations, which could hurt their economies. Instead, they emphasize waste management and recycling as solutions to plastic pollution. Other countries, however, argue that the production of raw materials should be reduced. To help countries reach a consensus, Luis Vayas Valdiviesco, chair of the INC, has simplified the agenda to focus on “recognizing sustainable production and consumption and encouraging necessary actions from individual countries.” The proposed agenda will serve as the basis for negotiations, or non-paper, at the INC-5. “While most countries have expressed agreement or support for the chair’s revised proposal, some countries have directly or indirectly opposed the chair’s proposal, saying that negotiations should go on based on how the INC-4 ended,” an Environment Ministry official confirmed to the local press on Monday.

Luis Vayas Valdiviesco (center), chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, speaks during a UN Environment Programme press briefing held at Bexco, Busan, Monday. (Yonhap)

However, during a press conference hosted by the UNEP on Monday, Valdiviesco expressed confidence that he holds in the possibility of reaching a consensus by the end of the INC-5, to take a step toward developing a legally binding treaty. “While the remaining time for negotiations is limited to about 63 hours, we will strive to work on the basis of the non-paper, to ensure that we can reach a mutual agreement among member states,” the chair added. As of 5:30 p.m., Monday, member states agreed to proceed with the INC-5 talks based on the chair’s non-paper rather than how the INC-4 concluded. Regarding the countries expressing disagreement over the treaty's progress, Valdiviesco told The Korea Herald that he and the other Secretariat members are working hard to persuade such member states to “focus on what’s more important and urgent.” “I’m confident that in the end, we will be able to reach an agreement. I’m confident that we will be able to come to an agreement among the member states here that gives us a path to combat plastic pollution,” stated Valdiviesco. “Achieving consensus would require relentless effort -- but together, I’m optimistic that we can craft a treaty that delivers real change and secures a healthier and sustainable future for all of us.”

Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup speaks to the local press during a press briefing held at Bexco, Busan, Monday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)