Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
4
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
5
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
6
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
7
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
8
Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
-
9
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report
-
10
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling
UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook
Conclusion set to be announced on SundayBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 18:31
BUSAN -- Delegates from 177 countries gathered in Busan on Monday for the fifth round of negotiations to clinch a deal for a legally binding United Nations treaty to combat plastic pollution, though doubts linger as to whether a final agreement can be reached.
From Monday through Sunday, delegates to the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee are expected to finalize a legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution.
This initiative emerged from a resolution passed during the UN Environment Assembly meeting in March 2022, which aims to create a legally binding international treaty that addresses plastic pollution by the end of 2024.
The INC-5 began with an opening ceremony on Monday, featuring congratulatory speeches delivered by Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup and the executive director of the UN Environment Program, Inger Andersen. Kim is also in charge of leading the South Korean delegation for the INC-5, featuring representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
“We gather here not solely as representatives of our respective nations, but as guardians of our shared environment, with the responsibility to complete the instrument on plastic pollution that will mark a turning point in our efforts to combat plastic pollution,” said Kim. “Completing this instrument at INC-5 is a shared objective, and we must approach it with focus and determination.”
“The world wants an end to plastic pollution. The world needs an end to plastic pollution,” reiterated Andersen. “I ask you to deliver an instrument this week that puts us on the road to delivering just that, for thousands of days, months and years to come.”
Even as of Monday, challenging circumstances continue to surround the drafting of the treaty, as it remains unclear whether the delegates in Busan will be able to reach a deal at all. A major point of contention is the issue of regulating the production of raw plastic materials.
Countries that produce plastics, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, remain opposed to such regulations, which could hurt their economies. Instead, they emphasize waste management and recycling as solutions to plastic pollution. Other countries, however, argue that the production of raw materials should be reduced.
To help countries reach a consensus, Luis Vayas Valdiviesco, chair of the INC, has simplified the agenda to focus on “recognizing sustainable production and consumption and encouraging necessary actions from individual countries.” The proposed agenda will serve as the basis for negotiations, or non-paper, at the INC-5.
“While most countries have expressed agreement or support for the chair’s revised proposal, some countries have directly or indirectly opposed the chair’s proposal, saying that negotiations should go on based on how the INC-4 ended,” an Environment Ministry official confirmed to the local press on Monday.
However, during a press conference hosted by the UNEP on Monday, Valdiviesco expressed confidence that he holds in the possibility of reaching a consensus by the end of the INC-5, to take a step toward developing a legally binding treaty.
“While the remaining time for negotiations is limited to about 63 hours, we will strive to work on the basis of the non-paper, to ensure that we can reach a mutual agreement among member states,” the chair added. As of 5:30 p.m., Monday, member states agreed to proceed with the INC-5 talks based on the chair’s non-paper rather than how the INC-4 concluded.
Regarding the countries expressing disagreement over the treaty's progress, Valdiviesco told The Korea Herald that he and the other Secretariat members are working hard to persuade such member states to “focus on what’s more important and urgent.”
“I’m confident that in the end, we will be able to reach an agreement. I’m confident that we will be able to come to an agreement among the member states here that gives us a path to combat plastic pollution,” stated Valdiviesco. “Achieving consensus would require relentless effort -- but together, I’m optimistic that we can craft a treaty that delivers real change and secures a healthier and sustainable future for all of us.”
While it remains uncertain whether the discussions will yield a positive consensus leading to a legally binding treaty, the Environment Minister affirmed in a press conference with local media that Korea is "ready to put in its best efforts" to ensure the weeklong event concludes successfully.
“The UNEP is on the same page as the Korean government, but as of now, it is difficult to put a clear aim as to how much plastic waste should be reduced by when, since countries are already having difficulty with negotiation,” said Kim. “Instead of coming up with an exact reduction target, the Korean government aims to present sustainable management plans that different countries can adopt to manage the plastic life cycle.”
The INC's fifth session is scheduled to be held until Sunday where a brief agreement will be announced at the end of the session. The final draft of this treaty will then be announced during the UN Diplomatic Conference of Plenipotentiaries in June 2025.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition chief acquitted of subornation of perjury
-
Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with Chinese EV tital BYD
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling