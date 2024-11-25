Mercedes-Benz donates W500m for child protection center in Incheon

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
4
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
5
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
6
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
7
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
8
Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
-
9
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report
-
10
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling
Mercedes-Benz donates W500m for child protection center in IncheonBy Park Li-na
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 17:59
Mercedes-Benz’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee said Monday that it has donated 500 million won ($358,000) to establish a specialized child protection center, aimed at protecting abused children and preventing further abuse.
The funds, raised through the 11th Mercedes-Benz Give ’n Race charity event, will be fully allocated to the Incheon Child Protection Center to be built in Seo-gu, Incheon.
A donation ceremony was held at Incheon Metropolitan City Hall on Monday, attended by Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl, who also serves as chairman of the charity committee, and Future for Youth Foundation Chairman Lee Hoon-gyu.
“It is truly meaningful that the funds raised through this initiative will now be used to support children in Incheon,” Vaitl said, emphasizing that the Give ’n Race program has become one of Mercedes-Benz’s most recognized community outreach efforts.
“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee this year, we will continue to engage in sincere CSR activities to help future generations grow up healthier.”
The center is scheduled to open by the end of the year and will provide tailored programs for the recovery of abused children while also implementing measures to prevent further abuse.
Mercedes-Benz added that the new center is expected to ease the workload of child protection counselors, enabling more personalized and effective support for children in need.
This donation follows a similar contribution of 500 million won made in June to support child protection centers in Busan, according to the company.
With this additional donation, the full 1 billion won raised through this year’s Give ’n Race will be dedicated to child protection efforts.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition chief acquitted of subornation of perjury
-
Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with Chinese EV tital BYD
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling