Mercedes-Benz donates W500m for child protection center in Incheon

(From left) Chairman of the Future for Youth Foundation Lee Hoon-gyu, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl pose for a photo at a donation ceremony held at Incheon City Hall on Monday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee said Monday that it has donated 500 million won ($358,000) to establish a specialized child protection center, aimed at protecting abused children and preventing further abuse.

The funds, raised through the 11th Mercedes-Benz Give ’n Race charity event, will be fully allocated to the Incheon Child Protection Center to be built in Seo-gu, Incheon.

A donation ceremony was held at Incheon Metropolitan City Hall on Monday, attended by Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl, who also serves as chairman of the charity committee, and Future for Youth Foundation Chairman Lee Hoon-gyu.

“It is truly meaningful that the funds raised through this initiative will now be used to support children in Incheon,” Vaitl said, emphasizing that the Give ’n Race program has become one of Mercedes-Benz’s most recognized community outreach efforts.

“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee this year, we will continue to engage in sincere CSR activities to help future generations grow up healthier.”

The center is scheduled to open by the end of the year and will provide tailored programs for the recovery of abused children while also implementing measures to prevent further abuse.

Mercedes-Benz added that the new center is expected to ease the workload of child protection counselors, enabling more personalized and effective support for children in need.

This donation follows a similar contribution of 500 million won made in June to support child protection centers in Busan, according to the company.

With this additional donation, the full 1 billion won raised through this year’s Give ’n Race will be dedicated to child protection efforts.