Goryeo celadon highlighted at National Museum of Korea exhibition

The exhibition “Sculpted Celadon of the Goryeo Dynasty” at the National Museum of Korea. (Yonhap)

A rare exhibition of Goryeo celadon including 20 state-designated National Treasures opens Tuesday at the National Museum of Korea.

The exhibition “Sculpted Celadon of the Goryeo Dynasty,” running through March 3, 2025, showcases 274 Goryeo celadon pieces that were used as utensils or held as objects of value. In the form of humans, animals and plans as well as vases, pots and jars, these objects reflect the aesthetics of the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392).

National Museum of Korea Director-General Kim Jae-hong described the celadon exhibition as showing the height of Korean culture, displaying careful attention to aesthetic value and technological accomplishment.

“Look at this glazed ‘bisaek’ and exceptional molding,” Kim said of the jade green color that identifies Goryeo celadon during a preopening tour Monday.

The four-part presentation starts with how Goryeo began to embrace the art of sculpting as far back as the 3-6th centuries, when the tradition of figurative pottery was established.

Produced mostly for funereal ceremonies and burials, the figurative pottery was used differently than later Goryeo celadon. However, the two are similar in that they were made of clay and inspired by figures like humans and animals, according to Seo Yu-ri, an associate curator at the museum’s fine arts division.

The exhibition then explores how the Goryeo artisans honed their skills to come up with more technologically advanced and imaginative ceramics to satisfy the royal and elite classes, who, demanding improvements, were the driving force for innovation.

How celadon was produced, distributed and consumed at the time is briefly summarized on the museum walls.

The third part of the exhibition looks at animal and plant motifs as well as forms of imaginary creatures including various dragons and lions.

“These mythical animals are collectively called ‘auspicious animals,’ symbolizing the authority and prestige of the royals and nobles,” Seo said, noting items for the upper class like incense burners, water droppers used in preparing ink and pillows employed such motifs.

Among plants, peaches, pomegranates, lotus flowers, bamboo, melons and gourds were favored in particular, Seo said, adding celadon inspired by such themes was of both practical and aesthetic value.

The exhibition ends by looking at how celadon from Goryeo was heavily influenced by Buddhism, the state religion. Celadon in the form of the Buddha, bodhisattvas and arhats, or the enlightened, are on display.

Next to Buddhim-influenced celadon ware is a vase with Taoist inscriptions, reflecting the people’s pursuit of longevity and happiness, the answer to which they sought to find in Taoism, an ancient Chinese philosophy and religion, Seo explained.

“Celadon came from China,” Seo said. “But Koreans developed it in their own way using their imagination, producing the unique jade green color and forms inspired by humans, nature and religion.”