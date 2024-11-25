Suwon to host UNESCO education forum

Poster for UNESCO International Forum on the Futures of Education 2024 (Ministry of Education)

Suwon, south of Seoul, will host the 2024 UNESCO International Forum on the Futures of Education from Dec. 2 to 4, bringing together over 1,800 participants from around the world, including government ministers, international organization representatives, academics and civil society experts.

The forum, organized by UNESCO, builds on the organization's 2021 report "Reimagining Our Futures Together: A New Social Contract for Education," which emphasizes the need for equitable and sustainable education in response to global challenges and an uncertain future.

The opening ceremony will feature keynote addresses by Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia and Chair of UNESCO’s International Commission on the Futures of Education, and Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education.

Key events include a high-level policy dialogue on “The Future of Education in Diverse Contexts: International Perspectives” and a special session highlighting South Korea’s educational reform policies. Participants will visit local schools and institutions in Gyeonggi Province to gain insights into South Korea's educational innovations.