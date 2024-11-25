Ministry to launch agency to expand hangeul courses globally

The South Korean government is intensifying its efforts to expand Korean language education in elementary and middle schools worldwide, leveraging the growing global interest in Korean literature following author Han Kang's recent Nobel Prize win.

The Ministry of Education on Monday unveiled its plan to establish a specialized agency to develop strategies for Korean language education tailored to different countries and regions.

The agency will also create localized learning materials and digital content to distribute to schools, Sejong Institutes and Hangeul schools worldwide.

Since 1999, when Korean language education began in US schools, the government has supported its expansion to meet rising demand. Today, 2,154 schools in 47 countries offer Korean language classes, the ministry explained.

However, a lack of data-driven analysis and teacher shortages have posed challenges to maintaining educational quality amid a surge in demand due to the popularity of Korean content.

To tackle these issues, the government will establish an overseas Korean language support center to collect and analyze data, offer tailored strategies and provide specialized consulting. Regional teacher training programs and initiatives to foster self-sustaining Korean language education in local contexts are also planned.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education aims to increase the deployment of native Korean teachers and expand local training programs for instructors. Collaborative efforts with regional education offices and Korean cultural centers will further promote international exchange projects rooted in the Korean language, the ministry said.

The government is addressing the growing demand for the Test of Proficiency in Korean, a critical requirement for study and work visas. Plans include expanding paper-based and internet-based TOPIK testing and, in the long term, developing an AI-powered digital platform for global accessibility to Korean language education.