[Herald Interview] Choi Ha-young: Cellist of many languages, both musical and spoken

The younger sister, Song-ha, gained recognition as a violinist after securing second place in the violin category at last year’s Montreal International Music Competition. She also advanced to the finals of this year’s Queen Elisabeth Competition.

“We get along really well. We lived together for about four years and never had a single fight,” said Choi, expressing her close bond with her younger sister.

On April 30, the 26-year-old cellist will perform with her younger sister, violinist Choi Song-ha, 24, marking their debut as a duo in South Korea. In the second half of the concert, the Choi sisters will present a duet program featuring Kodaly's Duo for Violin and Cello and Mozart's String Duo No. 1, a piece typically performed by violin and viola or violin and cello duos.

For next year’s two performances as Lotte Concert Hall’s fifth in-house artist, Choi will present a diverse repertoire, spanning eras from the Baroque to contemporary, blending solo and chamber works by composers from across Europe.

South Korean cellist Choi Ha-young, next year's Lotte Concert Hall in-house artist, speaks fluent English, Korean and German, reflecting her multicultural upbringing and dedication to learning across several countries. The first prize winner of the 2022 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium, Choi's musical expressions are as richly nuanced and diverse as her linguistic abilities.

In addition to Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3 and Domenico Gabrielli’s Ricercari Nos. 5 and 6, Choi added two contemporary pieces to the April program: one by Greek composer Iannis Xenakis and another by Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

“Both works feature highly experimental and challenging cello techniques, showcasing an expanded range of the instrument’s capabilities. From glissandos and harmonics to unique effects created by using not just the strings but other parts of the cello, these pieces push the boundaries of traditional cello performance. The audience might find the sounds a bit shocking, but I’ve prepared these works in order to offer a fascinating experience, allowing listeners to explore the diverse tones and textures of the cello both visually and aurally,” she explained.

Her programs reflect her time studying and exploring contemporary music.

To deepen her understanding of contemporary music, she pursued an advanced performance degree at the Reina Sofia School of Music in Madrid, Spain, completing it last summer. She attributed much of her growth in contemporary music to her mentor, Ivan Monighetti, who collaborated with composers such as Penderecki and Sofia Gubaidulina.

Her second performance at Lotte Concert Hall on Nov. 26 next year will feature works by Alfred Janacek and Alfred Schnittke alongside pieces by Debussy and Grieg, accompanied by Norwegian pianist Joachim Carr.

Choi recently began studying early music in Berlin.

“About six months ago, for fun, I tried playing a Baroque cello with gut strings, and I was captivated by the unique tones that can only be produced with a Baroque cello, gut strings, and a Baroque bow. It was so fascinating that I knew I had to study it further. While I remain passionate about contemporary music, I’m eager to explore early music as well,” Choi explained.

Although neither parent is a professional musician, all three Choi daughters have pursued careers in classical music. Ha-young’s older sister, Ha-im, is a violinist currently based in London.

Choi credits their shared love for classical music to their mother, a classical music enthusiast who once studied cello as a hobby.

“Whether we were in the living room, in the car, or falling asleep, classical music was always playing in the background. It became such a natural part of our lives. I saw my mom learning to play the cello and it piqued my interest. I told my mom when I was seven that I absolutely wanted to learn the cello,” she recalled.