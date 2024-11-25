[Herald Review] Zico celebrates 10th year as solo artist with star-studded line-up

Most Popular
[Herald Review] Zico celebrates 10th year as solo artist with star-studded line-upBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 15:32
K-pop artist and producer Zico marked the 10th anniversary of his debut as a solo artist with concerts at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, the venue was filled with Zico’s fans. While some carried his group Block B’s fan lights, most did not, demonstrating that the audience largely comprised fans of his solo career.
Zico kicked off the concert with his hit single, “New Thing,” which was an original soundtrack for Mnet’s dance show “Street Man Fighter.”
When the center screen parted open, the artist appeared as the king of a jungle on a moving stage decorated as a throne.
Wearing neon-colored baggy pants, sunglasses and black walkers for the concert's first “Jungle” section, Zico said, "I ask you to be my wings, so I can soar tonight."
As Zico performed his latest hit single “Spot! (feat. Jennie),” Jennie of Blackpink stepped onstage to join the performance, much to the surprise of Zico and the audience who roared with excitement.
For the next “Human” section, Zico changed into a monotone getup and geek-chic glasses to perform several lyrical compositions — “Actually,” “I Am You, You Are Me” and “Love & Hate.”
He also played the piano while performing “Being Left” and “Human,” creating a mellow atmosphere.
Then, the venue lights turned red, signaling the beginning of the "Turtleship" section for which Zico presented rap stages.
"I like various genres, and within those categories, what represents me is the autobiographical and negative vibes that show up in each of my albums. It’s like detox — in order to live a positive everyday life, you need to release the toxins through music," he said.
Sharing that he expresses his sorrow through his songs, he said, "I've been through so much but I want only good things for my fans. That said, I’m not someone who’s going to disappear, no matter how hard life gets. There are people who don’t like me, but I can’t let them dictate my dreams. There are many more people who like me."
Zico’s concert had a star-studded lineup of guest performers with Crush gracing the stage on Saturday and D.O. of EXO on Saturday.
Wrapping up the concert with a parade of his hit tracks — “Eureka,” “Artist,” “Okey Dokey” and “Any Song” -- Zico had the audience on their feet.
"This is why I do concerts. I’m so grateful to everyone who came. I will never forget this moment. My parade has been ongoing for 10 years, and it will continue to go on.”
