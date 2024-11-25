[Herald Review] Zico celebrates 10th year as solo artist with star-studded line-up

Zico performs at his "Join the Parade" concert held at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, Sunday. (KOZ Entertainment)

K-pop artist and producer Zico marked the 10th anniversary of his debut as a solo artist with concerts at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, the venue was filled with Zico’s fans. While some carried his group Block B’s fan lights, most did not, demonstrating that the audience largely comprised fans of his solo career.

Zico kicked off the concert with his hit single, “New Thing,” which was an original soundtrack for Mnet’s dance show “Street Man Fighter.”

When the center screen parted open, the artist appeared as the king of a jungle on a moving stage decorated as a throne.

Wearing neon-colored baggy pants, sunglasses and black walkers for the concert's first “Jungle” section, Zico said, "I ask you to be my wings, so I can soar tonight."

As Zico performed his latest hit single “Spot! (feat. Jennie),” Jennie of Blackpink stepped onstage to join the performance, much to the surprise of Zico and the audience who roared with excitement.