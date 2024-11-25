[Photo News] Mural street in Bucheon

A wall next to a restaurant in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province is painted with cartoon characters and a bowl of braised ribs. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)

A new mural street at Bucheondaehangno in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, features cartoon murals by seven Korean and international artists. Bucheon, home of Bucheon International Animation Festival, collaborated with Korea Manhwa Contents Agency to create murals on a stretch of the street filled with trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)