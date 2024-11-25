[Photo News] Mural street in Bucheon

Most Popular
[Photo News] Mural street in BucheonBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 15:32
A new mural street at Bucheondaehangno in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, features cartoon murals by seven Korean and international artists. Bucheon, home of Bucheon International Animation Festival, collaborated with Korea Manhwa Contents Agency to create murals on a stretch of the street filled with trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)
-
sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Si-jin
