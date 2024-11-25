Home

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

  3. 3

    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service

  4. 4

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

  1. 6

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

  2. 7

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

  3. 8

    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s

  4. 9

    NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people in Far East for combat against Ukraine: report

  5. 10

    Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling

소아쌤

[Photo News] Mural street in Bucheon

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 15:32

A wall next to a restaurant in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province is painted with cartoon characters and a bowl of braised ribs. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency) A wall next to a restaurant in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province is painted with cartoon characters and a bowl of braised ribs. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)
A mural painting at Bucheondaehak-ro in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency) A mural painting at Bucheondaehak-ro in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)

A new mural street at Bucheondaehangno in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, features cartoon murals by seven Korean and international artists. Bucheon, home of Bucheon International Animation Festival, collaborated with Korea Manhwa Contents Agency to create murals on a stretch of the street filled with trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)

