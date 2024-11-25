[Photo News] Korea-Japan business ties

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (center right, front row), who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Ken Kobayashi (on Chey's right) and other business leaders from both countries pose for a photo during their annual meeting held in Osaka on Monday. The two chambers agreed to strengthen ties in the areas of energy, supply chains and advanced technologies at Monday's meeting. In his opening remarks, Chey stressed the growing importance of Korea-Japan relations and their strengthened economic partnership, urging continued support to maintain the momentum of cooperation between the two business lobbies. (KCCI)