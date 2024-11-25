Home

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms

    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s

[Photo News] Korea-Japan business ties

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 15:26

    • Link copied

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (center right, front row), who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Ken Kobayashi (on Chey's right) and other business leaders from both countries pose for a photo during their annual meeting held in Osaka on Monday. The two chambers agreed to strengthen ties in the areas of energy, supply chains and advanced technologies at Monday's meeting. In his opening remarks, Chey stressed the growing importance of Korea-Japan relations and their strengthened economic partnership, urging continued support to maintain the momentum of cooperation between the two business lobbies. (KCCI)

