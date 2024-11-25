Backlash, damage disputes continue over Dongduk Women's Univ. fallout

Despite Dongduk Women’s University temporarily halting its plans to transition into a coeducational institution, the aftermath of student protests continues to fuel controversy as alleged employment discrimination and damage compensation claims take center stage.

The dispute sparked an online backlash, with discriminatory posts targeting graduates of women’s universities appearing on anonymous forums like Blind, a workplace discussion app. Users claiming to work in human resources at prominent companies have suggested filtering out applicants from women’s universities, particularly Dongduk Women’s University, prompting the Ministry of Employment and Labor to investigate discriminatory hiring practices.

While the authenticity of some online posts is unverified, the Equal Employment Opportunity Act explicitly prohibits gender-based discrimination in hiring, with violations punishable by fines of up to 5 million won. “We are investigating reports and will address any violations according to the law,” an official from the ministry stated.

Adding to the uproar, the CEO of the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, an agency under the Ministry of Employment and Labor, posted a Facebook statement that he would “filter out” Dongduk graduates from recruitment processes.

“As a father with a son, I would never accept a daughter-in-law from this university,” he wrote, adding praise for coeducational institutions. The post was later deleted.

Meanwhile, the university estimates that the protests caused damages up to 5.4 billion won ($3.8 million) from vandalism and graffiti. It plans to analyze CCTV footage to identify those responsible. The student council denies organizing the vandalism, stating that participants acted independently and that the council should not bear the restoration costs.

Further discussions between the administration and the student council are scheduled for Monday, as tensions over responsibility and compensation remain unresolved.