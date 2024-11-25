Opposition leader acquitted of subornation of perjury charges

Most Popular
Opposition leader acquitted of subornation of perjury chargesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 14:47
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was acquitted Monday of charges of suborning a former mayoral secretary to make false court testimony in his favor.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered the ruling just 10 days after it sentenced Lee to a suspended one-year prison term in a separate case involving election law violations.
The acquittal is expected to partially ease the legal challenges faced by Lee, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, ahead of his anticipated run in the next presidential election in 2027. (Yonhap)
