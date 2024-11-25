Diet, exercise top Korea's year-end resolutions: survey

As the year draws to a close, many South Koreans have named exercise and dieting as their top year-end resolutions, according to survey results Monday.

The survey, conducted by Karrot Market, South Korea’s largest community marketplace platform, between Nov. 12 and 17, asked users what they most want to achieve before the year ends. The result showed that 39.5 percent of respondents identified exercise, health and dieting as their main priorities.

Popular goals included walking for two hours a day and committing to an intensive workout for six weeks, the company said.

Expressing gratitude and love ranked second, with 26.1 percent of respondents saying it was their year-end priority. Participants mentioned plans to say “I love you” more often and to show greater appreciation as part of their resolutions.

Personal development came in third, with 24.5 percent of respondents stating goals such as obtaining professional certifications, studying a new language or journaling regularly.

Fueled by South Korean author Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize in literature, many also set reading as their goal. Some respondents said they plan to read more, with goals like finishing incomplete books or reading 50 pages a day.

Other popular plans included traveling within South Korea, quitting smoking or drinking, getting a driver's license and starting a new hobby.