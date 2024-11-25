[Herald Review] ‘About Family’ warms hearts this winter

This winter, family comedy “About Family” is set to leave moviegoers feeling warm and fuzzy with its unique blend of humor and emotion.

Directed by Yang Woo-seok, known for “The Attorney” and “Steel Rain,” the film invites viewers to rediscover the value of family.

Set in 2000, the story follows Moo-ok (Kim Yoon-seok), the gruff yet successful owner of a popular dumpling shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Having amassed a fortune through generations of hard work, Moo-ok is now preoccupied with the continuation of his family line.

However, his son Moon-seok (Lee Seung-gi) has chosen a completely different path, becoming a Buddhist monk. Moo-ok struggles with the fact that his lineage seems to have ended, leaving him bitter and lonely.

The story takes a surprising turn when two children, Min-seok (Kim Si-woo) and Min-seon (Yoon Chae-na), appear at Moo-ok’s restaurant, claiming that Moon-seok is their biological father.

These siblings, conceived through a sperm donation Moon-seok made while in college, have been orphaned and now face separation as Min-seon is set to be adopted overseas. Their sudden arrival rekindles Moo-ok’s hope of continuing the family line.