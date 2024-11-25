[Herald Review] ‘About Family’ warms hearts this winter

Most Popular
[Herald Review] ‘About Family’ warms hearts this winterBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 14:23
This winter, family comedy “About Family” is set to leave moviegoers feeling warm and fuzzy with its unique blend of humor and emotion.
Directed by Yang Woo-seok, known for “The Attorney” and “Steel Rain,” the film invites viewers to rediscover the value of family.
Set in 2000, the story follows Moo-ok (Kim Yoon-seok), the gruff yet successful owner of a popular dumpling shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Having amassed a fortune through generations of hard work, Moo-ok is now preoccupied with the continuation of his family line.
However, his son Moon-seok (Lee Seung-gi) has chosen a completely different path, becoming a Buddhist monk. Moo-ok struggles with the fact that his lineage seems to have ended, leaving him bitter and lonely.
The story takes a surprising turn when two children, Min-seok (Kim Si-woo) and Min-seon (Yoon Chae-na), appear at Moo-ok’s restaurant, claiming that Moon-seok is their biological father.
These siblings, conceived through a sperm donation Moon-seok made while in college, have been orphaned and now face separation as Min-seon is set to be adopted overseas. Their sudden arrival rekindles Moo-ok’s hope of continuing the family line.
The character dynamics in “About Family” shine with the arrival of the two children, marking the moment when Moo-ok begins to see himself as a “grandpa.”
Kim Yoon-seok’s portrayal of Moo-ok is a revelation. Known for his intense and serious roles, Kim transitions seamlessly into the realm of family comedy, bringing depth to a character who transforms into a loving grandfather. His ability to convey Moo-ok’s emotional evolution -- from his initial obsession with blood ties to embracing a broader definition of family -- anchors the film.
Lee Seung-gi also delivers a standout performance as Moon-seok, capturing the nuanced inner conflict of the character. From his stoic demeanor as a monk to his reckoning with a life-changing past, Lee’s portrayal is both relatable and touching. His physical commitment to the role, including shaving his head, further drives home his dedication.
The supporting cast further enriches the narrative. Kim Sung-ryung, as Moo-ok’s girlfriend Madam Bang, brings comedic charm to the movie, while Kang Han-na’s portrayal of Han Ga-yeon, Moon-seok’s ex-girlfriend-turned-confidante, adds a fresh perspective.
The film’s humor stems from its unique premise -- a monk discovering he has biological children -- and the chaos that Moo-ok faces as he attempts to integrate the children into his life.
Yet, beneath the comedy lies a poignant exploration of family and identity. The film invites audiences to reflect on the importance of connection and the many ways families are formed, challenging traditional notions of family lineage.
This heartfelt message allows the movie to join the ranks of other beloved Korean family comedies like “Scandal Makers” and “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” ensuring its resonance with viewers of all ages.
“About Family” hits local theaters on Dec. 11.
