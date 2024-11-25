[Photo News] Kumho Tire backs Hawks on and off court

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kumho Tire backs Hawks on and off courtBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 14:21
Kumho Tire’s European branch president Cho Nam-hwa (right) and Hawks Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Saltzman hold a jersey to mark Kumho’s new sponsorship of the Atlanta Hawks. This partnership gives Kumho prominent exposure at the team’s State Farm Arena. With roots in Georgia, where it runs a factory and logistics hubs, Kumho also plans to support local communities with volunteer events and youth outreach programs. Fans can expect exciting extras, too, like autograph sessions and game-day promotions, as Kumho strengthens its connection to the state and its presence in the US market. (Kumho Tire)
