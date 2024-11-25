Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service

    Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
  4. 4

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  2. 7

    S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry

    S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
  3. 8

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  4. 9

    Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms

    Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms
  5. 10

    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s

    Job creation lowest on record among under-30s
피터빈트

[Photo News] Kumho Tire backs Hawks on and off court

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 14:21

    • Link copied

Kumho Tire’s European branch president Cho Nam-hwa (right) and Hawks Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Saltzman hold a jersey to mark Kumho’s new sponsorship of the Atlanta Hawks. This partnership gives Kumho prominent exposure at the team’s State Farm Arena. With roots in Georgia, where it runs a factory and logistics hubs, Kumho also plans to support local communities with volunteer events and youth outreach programs. Fans can expect exciting extras, too, like autograph sessions and game-day promotions, as Kumho strengthens its connection to the state and its presence in the US market. (Kumho Tire)

More from Headlines