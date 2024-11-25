Temperatures to dip after rain on Tuesday

Starting Monday afternoon, heavy rain is expected to fall on Jeju Island and the Honam region, which includes Gwangju and South and North Jeolla provinces, and later spread across the country, according to the weather agency.

Rain in the southern parts of the country and Jeju Island will mostly stop by Tuesday morning, but it will continue in the central regions until later in the day. The Korea Meteorological Administration added that low-pressure troughs could turn rain into snow in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.

While the weather is expected to stay relatively mild until Tuesday morning, the KMA forecast that the rain will bring a dip in temperatures in the afternoon due to cold air moving in from the north.