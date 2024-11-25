Yoon's approval rating inches up to 25.7%: poll

Most Popular
Yoon's approval rating inches up to 25.7%: pollBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 10:57
President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week to 25.7 percent, a survey showed Monday.
According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 2 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment fell 2.7 percentage points.
The survey was conducted on 2,508 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
The pollster said Yoon's approval rating surpassed the 25 percent mark in six weeks, attributing the rise to growth in Yoon's support in conservative strongholds, like Busan and Daegu.
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval ratings of the two major rival parties both fell.
Support for the ruling People Power Party dropped 1.3 percentage points from the previous week to 30.3 percent, while the figure for the main opposition Democratic Party fell 2.6 percentage points to 44.9 percent. (Yonhap)
