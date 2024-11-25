S. Korea designates May 27 as Aerospace Day: KASA

South Korea has designated May 27 as Aerospace Day to commemorate the launch of the Korea AeroSpace Administration and proclaim the country's commitment to becoming a global space power, the national space agency said Monday.

The day will be commemorated as a national memorial day starting next year, according to KASA, which was established on May 27 this year.

The designation has been made to uphold the country's goal of becoming one of the five global leaders in the aerospace industry and create a space economy, it said.

KASA added it will work to come up with various celebration events for the inaugural Aerospace Day in 2025 and inspire the morale of workers in the aerospace industry. (Yonhap)