S. Korea designates May 27 as Aerospace Day: KASA

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
4
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
5
Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser
-
6
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
7
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
8
S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
-
9
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
10
Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms
S. Korea designates May 27 as Aerospace Day: KASABy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 10:54
South Korea has designated May 27 as Aerospace Day to commemorate the launch of the Korea AeroSpace Administration and proclaim the country's commitment to becoming a global space power, the national space agency said Monday.
The day will be commemorated as a national memorial day starting next year, according to KASA, which was established on May 27 this year.
The designation has been made to uphold the country's goal of becoming one of the five global leaders in the aerospace industry and create a space economy, it said.
KASA added it will work to come up with various celebration events for the inaugural Aerospace Day in 2025 and inspire the morale of workers in the aerospace industry. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea holds its own memorial to honor Sado mine victims
-
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people for combat
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling