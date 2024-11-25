S. Korea holds its own memorial to honor Sado mine victims after boycotting Japan-led event

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee (center) pays tribute to the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor from the Sado mine complex during World War II, on Sado Island, off Japan's west coast, on Monday. Seoul officials and the family members held a separate memorial ceremony to honor the victims after boycotting a Japan-hosted event over what South Korea called "disagreements" on the issues related to the event that were unable to be resolved with Japan. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government held its own ceremony in Japan on Monday to honor Korean forced labor victims from an old Japanese mine complex, after boycotting a Japan-hosted event over Tokyo's apparent insincerity in delivering on its pledge to remember the victims.

Foreign ministry officials from Seoul and nine family members and relatives of the victims gathered at a site that used to be a lodging for Korean forced laborers, near the Sado gold and silver mines, on Sado Island, off Japan's west coast, officials said.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee attended the event.

Monday's ceremony came a day after South Korea boycotted a memorial organized by the regional Japanese government for Sado mine forced laborers, including Koreans, citing "disagreements" that could not be resolved between the two governments in time for the event.

"I bow my head and express my deepest condolences to the souls of the Korean workers who were forcibly mobilized to the Sado mine 80 years ago," Park said in a memorial address.

"It is beyond our imagination to grasp how many nights you endured, holding on to the hope of returning to your beloved family and homeland ... Behind the history of the Sado Mine lies the tears and sacrifices of these Korean workers, and we will never forget this," Park said.

Park also extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, calling for the event to serve as "a true day of remembrance" for all Korean forced labor victims who suffered "unspeakable pain under harsh conditions."

"We sincerely hope this memorial ceremony brings some comfort to the deceased workers and their bereaved families," Park said.

"To make sure that the painful history 80 years ago is not forgotten, South Korea and Japan must commit to making genuine efforts together," he added.

Announcing the decision just a day before the event, Seoul indicated that it had to do with the fact that Tokyo had decided to send a vice foreign minister who has a history of attending the Yasukuni Shrine honoring the war criminals from World War II to the event as the government representative.

The shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past, has long been a source of tension, with South Korea strongly opposing visits or offerings made by Japanese government officials.

Akiko Ikuina, the parliamentary vice minister, said in her memorial speech during Sunday's event that "many people from the Korean Peninsula" worked at the mines. There was no mention of forced mobilization for labor or Japan's colonization of Korea.

South Korea's memorial ceremony proceeded with a silent tribute and a wreath-laying for the victims.

On Sunday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said holding the separate ceremony "reflects the government's firm determination" that it will not compromise with Japan on historical issues.

"Based on this principle, we will continue to strive to advance bilateral relations in a way that will serve the interests of both South Korea and Japan," the ministry said. (Yonhap)