S. Korea holds its own memorial to honor Sado mine victims after boycotting Japan-led event

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
4
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
5
Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser
-
6
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
7
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
8
S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
-
9
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
10
Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms
S. Korea holds its own memorial to honor Sado mine victims after boycotting Japan-led eventBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 10:14
The South Korean government held its own ceremony in Japan on Monday to honor Korean forced labor victims from an old Japanese mine complex, after boycotting a Japan-hosted event over Tokyo's apparent insincerity in delivering on its pledge to remember the victims.
Foreign ministry officials from Seoul and nine family members and relatives of the victims gathered at a site that used to be a lodging for Korean forced laborers, near the Sado gold and silver mines, on Sado Island, off Japan's west coast, officials said.
South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee attended the event.
Monday's ceremony came a day after South Korea boycotted a memorial organized by the regional Japanese government for Sado mine forced laborers, including Koreans, citing "disagreements" that could not be resolved between the two governments in time for the event.
"I bow my head and express my deepest condolences to the souls of the Korean workers who were forcibly mobilized to the Sado mine 80 years ago," Park said in a memorial address.
"It is beyond our imagination to grasp how many nights you endured, holding on to the hope of returning to your beloved family and homeland ... Behind the history of the Sado Mine lies the tears and sacrifices of these Korean workers, and we will never forget this," Park said.
Park also extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, calling for the event to serve as "a true day of remembrance" for all Korean forced labor victims who suffered "unspeakable pain under harsh conditions."
"We sincerely hope this memorial ceremony brings some comfort to the deceased workers and their bereaved families," Park said.
"To make sure that the painful history 80 years ago is not forgotten, South Korea and Japan must commit to making genuine efforts together," he added.
Announcing the decision just a day before the event, Seoul indicated that it had to do with the fact that Tokyo had decided to send a vice foreign minister who has a history of attending the Yasukuni Shrine honoring the war criminals from World War II to the event as the government representative.
The shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past, has long been a source of tension, with South Korea strongly opposing visits or offerings made by Japanese government officials.
Akiko Ikuina, the parliamentary vice minister, said in her memorial speech during Sunday's event that "many people from the Korean Peninsula" worked at the mines. There was no mention of forced mobilization for labor or Japan's colonization of Korea.
South Korea's memorial ceremony proceeded with a silent tribute and a wreath-laying for the victims.
On Sunday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said holding the separate ceremony "reflects the government's firm determination" that it will not compromise with Japan on historical issues.
"Based on this principle, we will continue to strive to advance bilateral relations in a way that will serve the interests of both South Korea and Japan," the ministry said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea holds its own memorial to honor Sado mine victims
-
NK troops disguised as 'indigenous' people for combat
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling