It's kimchi-making season: Regional tour of fermented delights

Baechu kimchi (Getty Images) Baechu kimchi (Getty Images)

As winter's icy grip approaches, Koreans roll up their sleeves to prepare a year’s supply of kimchi to ensure they have enough for the cold months ahead. The fermented dish varies in shape and flavor across the nation, with the distinct regional environment influencing kimchi's ingredients, seasonings and presentation. Take a tour of South Korea’s regional kimchi varieties, each adding its own zing to the traditional dish. Their distinct flavor profiles are guaranteed to bring bold new tastes to your table.

Oi sobagi kimchi (Getty Images) Oi sobagi kimchi (Getty Images)

Seoul and Gyeonggi Province Perhaps the most familiar form of kimchi is baechu kimchi, or napa cabbage kimchi, the iconic staple of the central region of the Peninsula. Known for its well-balanced flavor profile, baechu kimchi uses brined shrimp or pickled clams as seasoning, with neither too much spice nor salt. Seoul, the Korean capital since the Joseon era, is also home to a variety of kimchi types inspired by royal cuisine. Notable examples include jang kimchi, a soy sauce-based kimchi soaked in brine, and bineul kimchi, which consists of radish slices cut to resemble fish scales and stuffed with flavorful seasonings. Another beloved variation is bossam kimchi, a loaded creation in which salted cabbage embraces over 35 ingredients, including oysters and Asian pears. Bossam kimchi is the perfect wrap for tender boiled pork belly. For those craving a crisp bite, oi sobagi kimchi, made with cucumbers cut open and filled with kimchi paste, offers a refreshing, salad-like vibe.

Dongchimi (Getty Images) Dongchimi (Getty Images)

Gangwon Province Heading to the mountainous province along the East Sea, kimchi in Gangwon takes on a maritime twist, incorporating seafood into its fiery taste. The region is also known for its highland agriculture, where the cooler climate and mountainous terrain support the cultivation of crops like radishes and cabbage during the summer months. Fresh seafood additions, such as shredded squid and Alaskan pollack, are typical in this region's kimchi, with a standout specialty being seogeori kkakdugi -- diced radish kimchi enriched with pollack fish gills. Like other seafood-based kimchi dishes, seogeori kkakdugi is enjoyed even by those sensitive to fishy smells. Not only does the strong kimchi paste mask any fishiness, the fish, rich in amino acids, works throughout the fermentation process to enhance the dish's savory notes, leaving little to no fishy flavor while also adding extra nutritional benefits. Dongchimi, a water-based kimchi with radish as its main ingredient, is another popular variety that feels like a cold soup tinged with sour and refreshing flavors.

Seokbakji (Getty Images) Seokbakji (Getty Images)

The Chungcheong provinces Located near the West Sea, North and South Chungcheong provinces are known for their mild-flavored kimchi, which uses minimal red pepper powder and is primarily seasoned with salt and salted seafood like yellow croaker and shrimp. The main ingredients, such as napa cabbage and radish, are typically pre-seasoned before being diced, resulting in a less-intense flavor when bitten into. The representative variety is seokbakji, similar to kkakdugi but with radish diced into larger chunks. It pairs well with Korean soup-based dishes, with its mild taste and crunchy texture balancing the richness of the soup. Koreans often judge the quality of this kimchi alongside the main dish, considering it an essential side to complement the meal. Another traditional dish is hobakji, made with cored pumpkin mixed with seasoned cabbage and radish. It can also be turned into a stew with pork, and sometimes crab is added for extra flavor.

Gat kimchi (Getty Images) Gat kimchi (Getty Images)

The Jeolla provinces The kimchi varieties of North and South Jeolla provinces in southwest Korea owe much to the region's abundant herbs, vegetables and seafood. Known for their spicy and briny taste, these kimchi types are rich in red pepper powder and salted seafood seasonings, helping to prevent the kimchi from becoming overly sour in the relatively warm climate. Common fish pickled for seasoning include anchovies, big-eyed herring and pomfret. Gat kimchi, a regional delicacy made with mustard greens, features a crisp texture and a tangy, slightly bitter flavor. This unique flavor profile makes it an excellent complement to oily foods like pork barbecue. Along the province's coast, kimchi incorporates the ocean's bounty, with oysters lending a subtle salinity and skate fish adding a bold, umami-rich flavor to both radish- and cabbage-based varieties.

Tongdaegu sobagi (Instagram @bokmanbristol) Tongdaegu sobagi (Instagram @bokmanbristol)

The Gyeongsang provinces The southeastern region of the nation, North and South Gyeongsang provinces, packs a punch with its boldly flavored kimchi varieties, attributed to the generous use of red pepper powder, salt, garlic and anchovy-based fish sauce. They also feature unconventional botanical ingredients that add earthy flavors to the kimchi repertoire. Among the most famous is buchu kimchi, made with Asian chives, a refreshing, salad-like dish infused with lively and spicy notes. Other distinctive ingredients include bean leaves, burdock and bellflower roots. Another notable regional variety is tongdaegu sobagi, a protein-rich kimchi that boasts a fish-based umami flavor, with salted cod as a key ingredient, stuffed with seasoned cabbage, radish, garlic, ginger and more.

Tangerine kimchi (Instagram @foodstylist_seoyeji) Tangerine kimchi (Instagram @foodstylist_seoyeji)

Jeju Island South Korea's southern island is less pressured by the need for annual kimchi-making, as its warm weather allows for cabbage harvesting during the winter months. Jeju kimchi has milder and fresher flavors, using less red pepper powder and seasoning than other regions, and instead relying on the natural taste of each ingredient. The island's agricultural and aquacultural bounty, like mustard flowers and hijiki seaweed, is incorporated into its kimchi-making. Tangerines are added to kimchi brine, where their sweet and sour citrus flavor harmonizes with the refreshing crunch of radish. Another famous specialty is jeonbok kimchi, a seafood-based kimchi made with thinly sliced abalone, flavored with pear and citron. Known for its stamina-boosting properties, this dish features a chewy texture, with the savory flavors of abalone complementing the fragrant fruits and spicy kimchi sauce.

Buchu kimchi (Getty Images) Buchu kimchi (Getty Images)