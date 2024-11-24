[Graphic News] Golf enters top 10 Korean hobbies ranking

Golf has made its first appearance in Gallup Korea’s top 10 favorite hobbies for South Koreans, ranking No. 8 with 4.1 percent of survey respondents mentioning it as their hobby of choice. The annual survey, conducted with 1,777 participants aged 13 and older, asked, “What is your favorite hobby?” and marked the first time since the survey began in 2004 that golf reached the top 10.

The top hobbies include gaming (9 percent), followed by fitness and hiking tied for second (7 percent) and watching TV and streaming video platforms like YouTube in fourth place (6 percent). Other favorites were walking, listening to music, reading and finally, golf, which surpassed both fishing and travel.

The popularity of golf has surged postpandemic as it’s viewed as a safe outdoor activity. Public opinion on golf has also warmed, with about 50 percent of adults viewing it positively. Additionally, 34 percent report knowing how to play, and 21 percent are interested in learning.