Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday

Most Popular
-
1
Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser
-
2
S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
-
3
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
4
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
5
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
6
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
7
Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms
-
8
[Weekender] Korea's traditional sauce culture gains global recognition
-
9
BLACKPINK's Rose stays at No. 3 on British Official Singles chart with 'APT.'
-
10
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on FridayBy AFP
Published : Nov. 24, 2024 - 21:35
Tehran (AFP) -- Iran said on Sunday that it would hold nuclear talks in the coming days with the three European countries that initiated a censure resolution against the Islamic republic recently adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced the meeting on Friday of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss a range of topics including the Iranian nuclear issue.
-
AFP
-
Articles by AFP
More from Headlines
-
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling