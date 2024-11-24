[Photo News] Hyundai, Toyota chiefs at WRC finale

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) greets Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda Sunday at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Service Park in Nagoya as the final round of the World Rally Championship, FORUM8 Rally Japan 2024, concludes. Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe of the Hyundai World Rally Team won the season’s drivers’ and co-drivers’ championships, a first for Hyundai since its WRC debut in 2014. The event, held on the challenging tarmac stages of Aichi and Gifu prefectures, marked the end of a competitive season for Hyundai, which finished second in the manufacturer standings after Toyota. (Hyundai Motor Company)