[Photo News] Hyundai, Toyota chiefs at WRC finale

Most Popular
-
1
Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser
-
2
S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
-
3
Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms
-
4
[Weekender] Korea's traditional sauce culture gains global recognition
-
5
BLACKPINK's Rose stays at No. 3 on British Official Singles chart with 'APT.'
[Photo News] Hyundai, Toyota chiefs at WRC finaleBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 24, 2024 - 17:45
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) greets Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda Sunday at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Service Park in Nagoya as the final round of the World Rally Championship, FORUM8 Rally Japan 2024, concludes. Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe of the Hyundai World Rally Team won the season’s drivers’ and co-drivers’ championships, a first for Hyundai since its WRC debut in 2014. The event, held on the challenging tarmac stages of Aichi and Gifu prefectures, marked the end of a competitive season for Hyundai, which finished second in the manufacturer standings after Toyota. (Hyundai Motor Company)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
Opposition leader awaits perjury trial ruling