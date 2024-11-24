Home

  1. 1

    Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser

  2. 2

    S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry

  3. 3

    Toxins at 622 times legal limit found in kids' clothes from Chinese platforms

  4. 4

    [Weekender] Korea's traditional sauce culture gains global recognition

  5. 5

    BLACKPINK's Rose stays at No. 3 on British Official Singles chart with 'APT.'

  1. 6

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

  2. 7

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

  3. 8

    Gyeongju blends old with new

  4. 9

    Over 80,000 malicious calls made to Seoul call center since 2020

  5. 10

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

[Photo News] Hyundai, Toyota chiefs at WRC finale

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 24, 2024 - 17:45

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) greets Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda Sunday at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Service Park in Nagoya as the final round of the World Rally Championship, FORUM8 Rally Japan 2024, concludes. Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe of the Hyundai World Rally Team won the season’s drivers’ and co-drivers’ championships, a first for Hyundai since its WRC debut in 2014. The event, held on the challenging tarmac stages of Aichi and Gifu prefectures, marked the end of a competitive season for Hyundai, which finished second in the manufacturer standings after Toyota. (Hyundai Motor Company)

