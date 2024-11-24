Tensions to escalate over third revote of bill targeting first lady

Tensions between the rival political parties are expected to escalate in the following days, with the main opposition seeking to put a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee up for a revote on Nov. 28.

On Nov. 14, the opposition-led Assembly passed the revised special counsel probe bill in a 191-0 vote, as the ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote. The Assembly has previously passed two similar bills, in December 2023 and September, respectively, but both were vetoed by Yoon, only to be scrapped in separate revotes. Yoon is legally obligated to either sign or veto the legislation by Nov. 29, which falls within 15 days of the passage of the bill.

The latest version of the bill expands the scope of the proposed special counsel investigation to include accusations that the first lady requested Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed political broker, to conduct public opinion surveys that would favor her husband ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The first lady's alleged interference in the ruling party's candidate nomination process for this year's April 10 general election, and accusations that she inappropriately meddled in state affairs through her aides in the presidential office have been added to the list of allegations.

Allegations that have remained on the list since the first version of the bill are: her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and alleged acceptance of a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor.

Observers expect the third version of the bill to be scrapped as well after Yoon exercises his veto power. However, a Democratic Party official, requesting anonymity, told Yonhap News Agency on Nov. 20, that they plan to immediately float the fourth version of the bill if it is scrapped in the upcoming revote.

On top of the expected revote on the special counsel bill targeting the first lady, the Democratic Party is planning to submit impeachment motions, proposed for three prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, to the Nov. 28 plenary session. The impeachment motions are for not indicting the first lady over her alleged involvement in the stock price manipulation scandal. Among the prosecutors are Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Democratic Party spokesperson Noh Jong-myeon recently told reporters that the party is pushing for another plenary session on Nov. 29, as the law states that the motion should be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it was reported to the Assembly.

But he hinted at flexibility in the timing of the motion being reported to the Assembly, saying that it is up to Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to decide whether to hold an extra session or not.