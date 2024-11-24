S. Korea leads world in industrial robot adoption: study

South Korea leads the world in industrial robot adoption, with 1,012 robots per 10,000 employees deployed in 2023, according to a global study.

The World Robotics 2024 report, presented by the Frankfurt, Germany-based International Federation of Robotics, reveals that the Asian country’s robot density far surpasses other nations. Singapore ranked second with 770 robots per 10,000 employees, followed by China at 470 robots per 10,000 employees.

“Robot density serves as a barometer to track the degree of automation adoption in the manufacturing industry around the world," said Takayuki Ito, president of the International Federation of Robotics.

The IFR report further revealed that Korea, driven by its robust electronics and automotive sectors, has posted an average 5 percent growth in robot density since 2018.

Germany and Japan came in fourth and fifth place, with 429 and 419 robots per 10,000 employees, respectively. Robot density in the United States reached 295 units, placing it 10th in the world.