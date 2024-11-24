Submission of edited recording punished as attempted fraud

A person who submitted an edited a voice recording to win a civil lawsuit was found guilty of attempted fraud, a local court said Sunday.

Chuncheon District Court sentenced the 41-year-old defendant to a 10 million won ($7,100) fine for attempted fraud.

The defendant, who was involved in a legal feud with another person over a bar they had jointly operated, claimed that the partner had promised to pay 50 million won as a form of reimbursement for investing in the bar. A voice recording of the two was submitted by the defendant to court as evidence.

But the original version of the recording, which was submitted by the partner in question, revealed that the partner had never agreed to pay the 50 million won.

The defendant claimed that they had edited out content that was irrelevant to the case, after being advised by a lawyer. However, the court pointed out the defendant had not notified the court that the recording had been edited, and that the deleted segment was that which revealed that the two parties had not agreed upon the payment.