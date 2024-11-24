Korea Kimchi Grand Festival transcends politics, nationality to help needy

South African Ambassador Sindiswa Mququ (left), Sudan Ambassador Amira Agarib (second from right) and Kenya Ambassador Emmy Jerono Kipsoi (right) make kimchi in the 2024 Korea Kimchi Grand Festival in front of the National Assembly Communication Building in Yeouido, Seoul, Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) South African Ambassador Sindiswa Mququ (left), Sudan Ambassador Amira Agarib (second from right) and Kenya Ambassador Emmy Jerono Kipsoi (right) make kimchi in the 2024 Korea Kimchi Grand Festival in front of the National Assembly Communication Building in Yeouido, Seoul, Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Lawmakers and ambassadors were among the 1,122 people who gathered in Gwangju and Seoul Friday to make kimchi to donate to underprivileged people. The 2024 Korea Kimchi Grand Festival was held for two hours in the National Assembly’s courtyard in Yeouido, central Seoul and May 18 Democracy Square in central Gwangju simultaneously. The event was organized by Herald Media Group, local broadcaster Gwangju MBC and Rep. Ju Chul-hyun of the main opposition Democratic Party. The event at the National Assembly consisted of two sessions of kimchi making, being attended by around 100 people including prominent politicians from four parties – the ruling People Power Party, the Democratic Party of Korea, the minor progressive Jinbo Party and the minor conservative Reform Party.

From left: People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and former party leader Kim Gi-hyeon, Korea UN Volunteer Corps' President Yoo Joon-sang and Reform Party leader Heo Eun-ah pose during the event on Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) From left: People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and former party leader Kim Gi-hyeon, Korea UN Volunteer Corps' President Yoo Joon-sang and Reform Party leader Heo Eun-ah pose during the event on Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Democratic Party of Korea's leader Lee Jae-myung (left) and Rep. Eoh Kiy-ku make kimchi on Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Democratic Party of Korea's leader Lee Jae-myung (left) and Rep. Eoh Kiy-ku make kimchi on Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Among politicians attending was Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung, who expressed hope that the practice of "gimjang" -- in which people gather in groups to prepare kimchi in bulk for the coming winter -- would continue. “The whole family has gathered to mix the ingredients and taste the new kimchi. I hope the tradition continues,” he said, adding that it was becoming increasingly difficult to hold gimjang gatherings. “Lawmakers share the same aim of developing Korea. We will take part again if there is an event that unites us all like today’s one where we could be one for the kimchi,” said People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun. Ambassadors and diplomats from over 10 countries also made kimchi and, for many of them, it was their first time. “I know kimchi by eating it, but it is the first time making it. I’m so excited,” said Claude Ganza, a first counsellor at the Rwanda Embassy in Seoul. “We know that kimchi is one of the heritage foods in Korea. We would like to honor it and be part of this celebration of kimchi,” he added. Argentine Ambassador Dario Celaya explained the reason for his attendance was that his country also celebrates National Kimchi Day on Nov. 22, which was designated to respect the country’s Korean diaspora. The donations included 1,000 kilograms of kimchi for Rodem International Alternative School in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, a school for Koryoin, a term for ethnic Koreans from the former Soviet Union.