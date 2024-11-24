Purme Foundation honored with HD Hyundai charity award

The Purme Foundation, a South Korean nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities lead independent lives, has been awarded the Grand Prize at the 2nd annual HD Hyundai Honor Awards.

The announcement was made Sunday by the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation, which organizes the awards.

The HD Hyundai Honor Awards were created to spotlight individuals and organizations making a real difference in their communities. Winners are chosen for their efforts to tackle social challenges and promote positive change. This year’s Grand Prize comes with a 150 million won ($106,900) award, which Purme plans to use to develop new disability programs and train its staff.

Founded in 2005, Purme Foundation has been a driving force for disability support in South Korea. In 2016, it opened the country’s first rehabilitation hospital for children, funded by the contributions of 10,000 individuals and 500 companies. In 2020, Purme launched another groundbreaking project, a smart farm providing jobs for young adults with developmental disabilities. The farm now employs over 50 young people, helping them build careers and independence.

An awards ceremony honoring Purme and other winners will take place on Dec. 17 at the HD Hyundai Global Research and Development Center in Seongnam, South Korea.

HD Hyundai’s 1% Nanum Foundation, created in 2011, is funded by employees who donate 1 percent of their salaries to support community programs. “The inspiring stories of our honorees remind us of the power of generosity and kindness. We hope their work continues to bring hope to those in need,” Foundation Chairman Kwon Oh-gap said.