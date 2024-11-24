[From the Scene] Immersive heritage exhibition opens in Gangneung, Las Vegas

The exhibition “Heritage Garden: Threads of Connection” opens at Arte Museum in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Nov. 12. (Yonhap)

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- An immersive exhibition highlighting Korean cultural heritage including intangible cultural properties has opened in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

The eight-minute multimedia show entitled “Heritage Garden: Threads of Connection” showcases 146 items, from Goryeo celadon and Joseon moon jars to the Jinkwansa Bronze Bell and the Seokguram Grotto on the walls of Arte Museum, a private museum operated by d’strict design company. Eight such museums operate worldwide, including the one in Las Vegas, where the same exhibition is also running.

Also featured in the show are Joseon-era (1392-1910) royal court music and dances.

The immersive experience makes relating to heritage easier, said Kim Soon-ho, an official at the Korea Heritage Agency, a government body that jointly organized the show with d’strict.

“We have focused on compiling and categorizing heritage,” Kim said. “We now want to see how those items come together in delivering a story that people can identify with.”

Kim Ji-hoon, the digital experience division head at d’strict, said the five months of preparation included multiple checks to ensure each digital rendition of the 146 cultural artifacts reflected the correct historical context in the eight-minute show.