Oasis confirms first Korean concert in 16 years

Legendary Britpop group Oasis confirmed it would perform in South Korea next year, marking the band's first concert here in 16 years.

Event organizer Live Nation Korea announced on Friday that Oasis will hold a concert on Oct. 21 next year at the Goyang Sports Complex. Tickets for the event will go on sale exclusively through Interpark Ticket from Nov. 29 at noon.

Oasis confirmed the news via the band's official social media, posting, "South Korea, Our new best friends. Hold on. Oasis is coming."

Although there were reports in September via the British music weekly NME about an upcoming concert in Seoul, this is the first time Oasis has officially confirmed the news.

The upcoming act marks the band’s first concert in South Korea since their disbandment in 2009.

Formed in 1991, Oasis sold over 90 million album copies worldwide and the band led the heydays of Britpop with numerous hits, including "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," and "Live Forever." However, conflicts between the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, led to the band’s breakup in 2009.

Speculations of a reunion lingered for years until the band officially announced in August that they had reunited.

The band posted an image of a Coex billboard in Seoul featuring the Gallagher brothers' photo on Wednesday, hinting at their upcoming concert and sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting their return.