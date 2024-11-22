Most Popular
-
1
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
2
CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
-
3
Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition
-
4
Nationwide rail disruptions feared as union plans strike from Dec. 5
-
5
Seoul to host winter festival from Dec. 13
-
6
N. Korea, Russia court softer image: From animal diplomacy to tourism
-
7
Smugglers caught disguising 230 tons of Chinese black beans as diesel exhaust fluid
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa invited to Coachella as solo acts
-
9
Main opposition pushes to ease, not postpone, tax on crypto gains
-
10
Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes second child in Rome
Naver Webtoon promises creative freedom, responsible webtoon platform
“Pong Pong Man From Another World” fails to win local webtoon contest after online controversy over misogynyBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 17:47
Naver Webtoon, South Korean tech giant Naver’s online platform for comics, manga and webtoons, announced Friday that it will improve policies to create an appropriate environment for its creators and readers, while apologizing for the recent controversy involving webtoon series “Pong Pong Man From Another World.”
The series follows the story of a 39-year-old man and his wife, who married a financially stable man purely for economic gain. It came under fire for misogyny in September after passing the first round of judging for The Greatest Webtoon Contest 2024. The annual contest is hosted by Naver Webtoon to promote the creative content industry and local webtoons as well as find creators to lead the company.
Though Pong Pong, the creator behind “Pong Pong Man From Another World,” commented that his series was not made to spark hatred among Koreans or make fun of anything, readers continued to fiercely debate the series. Some argue that it shows South Korea’s reality, while others believe it reflects a deeply misogynistic view of Korean woman.
Though the series passed the first round, the three-season webtoon failed to win any prize at this year’s contest.
“We did not exclude ‘Pong Pong Man From Another World’ from the competition. The second round is evaluated in different areas and the series fell short in some parts, such as the ratings and readers’ reaction,” a Naver Webtoon official told The Korea Herald on Friday.
While the 13 award-winning webtoons recorded eight to nine star ratings out of 10, “Pong Pong Man From Another World” had an average star rating of 5.31.
Apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the recent incident, Naver Webtoon promised to manage an advisory committee with industry insiders and experts outside of the company, who can objectively review not only the policies of the contest, but the entire Naver Webtoon service platform as well.
“After communicating with the committee, Naver Webtoon employees and webtoon creators, we will make efforts to ensure creative freedom, become a responsible webtoon platform and pay more attention to creators, readers and their opinions,” said Naver Webtoon official, citing the company's official statement.
More from Headlines
-
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
OpenAI in talks with Samsung to power AI features, report says
-
South Korean military plans to launch new division for future warfare