Japan confirms vice-ministerial level figure attending Sado mine memorial

Most Popular
-
1
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
2
CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
-
3
Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition
-
4
Nationwide rail disruptions feared as union plans strike from Dec. 5
-
5
Seoul to host winter festival from Dec. 13
-
6
N. Korea, Russia court softer image: From animal diplomacy to tourism
-
7
Smugglers caught disguising 230 tons of Chinese black beans as diesel exhaust fluid
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa invited to Coachella as solo acts
-
9
Main opposition pushes to ease, not postpone, tax on crypto gains
-
10
Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes second child in Rome
Japan confirms vice-ministerial level figure attending Sado mine memorialBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 17:39
Akiko Ikuina, parliamentary vice minister at Japan's Foreign Ministry, will attend the Sado gold mine memorial ceremony on Sunday to commemorate wartime forced labor victims there, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.
From Saturday to Sunday, Ikuina will visit Sado, in Japan's Niigata prefecture, to "attend the memorial service for the Sado Island Gold Mine and also tour (the mine)," the Japanese government said in a notification. South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee will also attend the inaugural ceremony.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced that the memorial ceremony for forced labor victims will take place at the Aikawa Kaihatsu Sogo Center on Sado Island.
As South Korea's consent contributed to Sado Mine's inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage site in July, Seoul has demanded that Japan hold a memorial service for the forced labor victims.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said in July immediately after UNESCO listing of Sado mines, during a foreign ministers' meeting in Vientiane, Laos, that he expected Japan to "continue to demonstrate its commitment faithfully" to its follow-up measures including the annual memorial event for the workers.
Before July's inscription, there had been a longstanding historical dispute surrounding the gold mine because at least 1,500 workers were estimated to be from the Korean Peninsula, which was then under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
In another conciliatory measure, the Aikawa History Museum, located some 2 kilometers away from the Sado Island Gold Mine, began exhibiting the harsh working conditions of workers from the Korean Peninsula in July.
More from Headlines
-
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
OpenAI in talks with Samsung to power AI features, report says
-
South Korean military plans to launch new division for future warfare