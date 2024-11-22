South Korean military plans to launch new division for future warfare

The South Korean military plans to establish a division for multi-domain operations to boost its cyber and space capabilities, which have emerged as new battlefields of future warfare.

The Ministry of National Defense said Friday it was seeking an amendment to the laws concerning the Joint Chiefs of Staff to “proactively respond to the changing security environment with the advancement of science and technology and the rise of new areas of battle.”

According to the ministry, the multi-domain operations division will be tasked with preparing for future warfare, and integrating related information operations within the military.

The new division will be responsible for conducting hybrid warfare operations using a mix of military and nonmilitary means to disrupt and destabilize an enemy. Cognitive warfare, which involves manipulating information to mislead the enemy, will also be handled by the division.

The division will be set up under the Joint Chief of Staff’s Directorate of Strategy and Plans.

The amendment proposed Friday has to pass a review by the Cabinet before it can be implemented.