Dongduk Women’s University halts coeducation talks

Signs reading "(We) oppose coed" are written across the Dongduk Women's University campus in Seoul as students protested the school's consideration of transitioning to a coeducational institution in response to the declining school population. (Yonhap)

Dongduk Women’s University has reached an agreement with student representatives to temporarily suspend discussions on transitioning to a coeducational institution, weeks after the college's proposal reignited debates over the future of women’s universities in South Korea.

The university confirmed that the coeducation talks would be paused indefinitely and that any future discussions would involve direct consultation with students. As part of the agreement, the student council pledged to lift the blockade of lecture halls, except the main administration building, and resume classes.

The resolution came 10 days after students opposed the coeducation proposal and began occupying university buildings in protest. Classes, which had been disrupted, resumed on the same day as the announcement, though administrative work continues as the university assesses the situation on campus.

However, unresolved issues exist, particularly concerning the damages and disruptions caused by the protests. According to the student council, sharp disagreements over property damage and financial losses incurred during the protests came to the table.

The university cited vandalism, including graffiti and lacquer spray, as evidence of student council's misconduct. The student council countered that these acts were spontaneous and carried out by frustrated individuals, not under their directive.

The university previously estimated total damages from the protests, including the cancellation of a job fair, to range between 2.44 billion won and 5.44 billion won ($1.7 million–$3.9 million). A damage claim was sent to the student council, further straining relations.

Students also requested restrictions on male foreign national students in the Korean Language and Culture major from pursuing double majors in the university, a point the administration agreed to review.

The university plans to release an official statement next Monday and hold a second meeting with student representatives on the same day to address outstanding issues.