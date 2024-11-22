Hanjin inks partnership with DHL to boost logistics competitiveness

Hanjin Logistics Corp. President and CMO Emily Cho (third from right), Hanjin CEO Noh Sam Sug (second from right), DHL Supply Chain Japan-Korea Cluster CEO Jerome Gillet (third from left), and DHL Korea CEO Edmund Hsiung Tze Hui (second from left), signed a strategic partnership agreement at the Hanjin Building in Jung-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Hanjin Logistics Corp.)

Hanjin Logistics Corporation said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with DHL Supply Chain Korea, to strengthen collaboration in logistics operations and expand its network in South Korea.

The agreement will focus on key industries, including pharmaceutical, semiconductor, consumer goods, automotive and eco-friendly logistics, the company said.

Through the partnership, the two companies plan to jointly target new customers, improve logistics efficiency for existing clients, and collaborate on sustainable initiatives such as electric vehicle investments and eco-friendly packaging solutions. They will also establish dedicated support systems for new logistics hubs and expand their network of delivery points across the country for greater efficiency.

Since May, Hanjin and DHL have been working together to provide logistics services to new clients while optimizing operational efficiency, the company said.

"Through collaboration with DHL Supply Chain Korea, we will enhance our competitiveness in the logistics market and provide optimized logistics solutions tailored to customer needs,” a Hanjin official said.