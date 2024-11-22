Culture ministry, KTO to focus on barrier-free tourism

Turning South Korean cities into a barrier free, mobility-friendly tourist destination will be one of the major objectives of Korea Tourism Organization next year.

According to the KTO, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the travel organization will be accepting applications from metropolitan cities and local governments that are aimed to improve convenience for tourists, starting from Friday to Jan. 16.

KTO is scheduled to name a third barrier-free tourism area, following Gangneung, Gangwon Province in 2022 and Ulsan Metropolitan City this year.

KTO began its barrier-free-themed business to allow all tourists, including vulnerable seniors, individuals with disabilities and those without disabilities to enjoy travel by improving access to public transportation, accommodation, restaurants, stores, creating barrier-free tourism products and contents in 2022.

The selected local government will be given 4 billion won ($2.85 million) in funding to develop infrastructure and human resources related to the barrier-free tourism until 2027.

“KTO recognizes there are many obstacles that cause inconvenience to travel for children, seniors and people with disabilities. With hopes to create better tourist environment, we ask for your continued support and participation,” the KTO official said in its latest press release.