    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption

    Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives

    CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India

    Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study

    Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition

    Nationwide rail disruptions feared as union plans strike from Dec. 5

    Seoul to host winter festival from Dec. 13

[Photo News] Winter at Legoland Korea Resort

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 15:06

Visitors to Legoland Korea Resort enjoy the Christmas season musical performance, Visitors to Legoland Korea Resort enjoy the Christmas season musical performance, "Mike & Amy’s Christmas Cheer" (Legoland Korea Resort)
A child poses for photos at Legoland Korea Resort's new Holiday Snow Play attraction. (Legoland Korea Resort) A child poses for photos at Legoland Korea Resort's new Holiday Snow Play attraction. (Legoland Korea Resort)

From Friday to Christmas Day, Legoland Korea Resort -- a theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province -- will be holding its seasonal winter festival, “Merry Brickmas.” The event features musical performances, lighting ceremonies for a 9-meter Lego Christmas tree, special quests for visitors, and the new Holiday Snow Play and Bricktopia Lounge attractions.

Musical shows featuring Legoland mascots Mike and Amy will take place twice a day at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Ninjago Theater, while the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held for 15 minutes every day at 5:20 p.m. in the Brick Street area.

Festivities increase for the five days of Christmas week, with additional programs such as the Lego brick-made car racing tournament and the special Santa’s Secret Gift Parade.

