[Photo News] Winter at Legoland Korea Resort

Most Popular
-
1
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
2
Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption
-
3
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
4
CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
-
5
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine
-
6
[Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India
-
7
Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study
-
8
Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition
-
9
Nationwide rail disruptions feared as union plans strike from Dec. 5
-
10
Seoul to host winter festival from Dec. 13
[Photo News] Winter at Legoland Korea ResortBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 15:06
From Friday to Christmas Day, Legoland Korea Resort -- a theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province -- will be holding its seasonal winter festival, “Merry Brickmas.” The event features musical performances, lighting ceremonies for a 9-meter Lego Christmas tree, special quests for visitors, and the new Holiday Snow Play and Bricktopia Lounge attractions.
Musical shows featuring Legoland mascots Mike and Amy will take place twice a day at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Ninjago Theater, while the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held for 15 minutes every day at 5:20 p.m. in the Brick Street area.
Festivities increase for the five days of Christmas week, with additional programs such as the Lego brick-made car racing tournament and the special Santa’s Secret Gift Parade.
More from Headlines
-
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
N. Korea, Russia court softer image
-
Main opposition pushes to ease, not postpone, tax on crypto gains