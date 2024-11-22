[Photo News] Winter at Legoland Korea Resort

From Friday to Christmas Day, Legoland Korea Resort -- a theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province -- will be holding its seasonal winter festival, “Merry Brickmas.” The event features musical performances, lighting ceremonies for a 9-meter Lego Christmas tree, special quests for visitors, and the new Holiday Snow Play and Bricktopia Lounge attractions.

Musical shows featuring Legoland mascots Mike and Amy will take place twice a day at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Ninjago Theater, while the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held for 15 minutes every day at 5:20 p.m. in the Brick Street area.

Festivities increase for the five days of Christmas week, with additional programs such as the Lego brick-made car racing tournament and the special Santa’s Secret Gift Parade.