JCS to launch new multidomain unit for future warfare readiness

The Joint Chiefs of Staff is set to launch a new unit tasked with bolstering readiness in the domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare, officials said Friday, amid South Korea's push to better prepare for future warfare.

In a legislative notice, the defense ministry said the plan is aimed at better responding to changes in the security environment, such as the development of high-tech science and technology, expanding the domains of warfare and the growing importance of cognitive operations.

The envisioned unit, set to be established under the JCS' strategy division, is expected to serve as an overarching unit within the JCS to carry out integrated operations in various areas of future warfare.

"The JCS is pushing for an organizational restructuring to create a synergy effect amid the changing security environment," a JCS official said, adding the plan will go into effect should it be approved in a Cabinet meeting as early as next month.

Under the Defense Innovation 4.0 scheme, the defense ministry has been seeking to harness advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to strengthen its defense capabilities in the areas of space, cyber and electronic warfare. (Yonhap)