Foreign troops train with K9 howitzer, K2 tank in S. Korea

South Korea has launched an education program on the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K2 main battle tank for military personnel from seven nations, including Poland, Romania, and Qatar, the Army said Friday.

Unlike the first round of the program held in July, which focused on the K9 howitzer, the second round of the three-week program that began Monday also includes education on the K2 tank, according to the Army.

A total of 35 personnel from seven nations, up from 14 personnel from three nations in the first round, are participating in the program aimed at providing a better operational understanding of South Korean weapons systems, it added.

Under the program, participants will undergo training on the operation and maintenance of the K9 and K2, as well as hold combined live-fire and maneuvering drills with South Korean personnel.

The K9 and K2 are key weapons in South Korea's effort to strengthen its presence in the global defense market, with the country aiming to secure a 5 percent market share by 2027 and become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.

Nine nations outside of South Korea, including Turkey, Poland, and Egypt, have purchased the K9, with Romania most recently joining the list in July. (Yonhap)