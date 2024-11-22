Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%

    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
  2. 2

    Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case

    Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
  3. 3

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption
  4. 4

    North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms

    North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
  5. 5

    Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives

    Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
  1. 6

    CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants

    CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
  2. 7

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine
  3. 8

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US

    [KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US
  5. 10

    Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study

    Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study
피터빈트

Foreign troops train with K9 howitzer, K2 tank in S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 11:29

    • Link copied

Foreign troops take part in a training program involving the K9 self-propelled howitzer. (The Army) Foreign troops take part in a training program involving the K9 self-propelled howitzer. (The Army)

South Korea has launched an education program on the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K2 main battle tank for military personnel from seven nations, including Poland, Romania, and Qatar, the Army said Friday.

Unlike the first round of the program held in July, which focused on the K9 howitzer, the second round of the three-week program that began Monday also includes education on the K2 tank, according to the Army.

A total of 35 personnel from seven nations, up from 14 personnel from three nations in the first round, are participating in the program aimed at providing a better operational understanding of South Korean weapons systems, it added.

Under the program, participants will undergo training on the operation and maintenance of the K9 and K2, as well as hold combined live-fire and maneuvering drills with South Korean personnel.

The K9 and K2 are key weapons in South Korea's effort to strengthen its presence in the global defense market, with the country aiming to secure a 5 percent market share by 2027 and become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.

Nine nations outside of South Korea, including Turkey, Poland, and Egypt, have purchased the K9, with Romania most recently joining the list in July. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines