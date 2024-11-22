S. Korean An Narin takes 1st-round lead at LPGA season finale

An Narin of South Korea plays her shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 15, in Belleair, Florida. (Getty Images)

South Korea's An Narin has seized the opening-round lead at the final LPGA tournament of the year in Florida, putting herself in position for her maiden title.

An fired a bogey-free round of eight-under 64 at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Thursday. After making four birdies on the front nine and four more on the back nine, An holds a one-stroke lead over Angel Yin of the United States.

The tournament is only open to the top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe points standings. An, a third-year pro, was 29th after recording four top-10 finishes in 26 starts.

The purse is $11 million, with the winner receiving $4 million, the largest prize in women's golf.

The score of 64 matches An's best round of this year.

In the opening round, An hit all 14 fairways and needed just 23 putts to navigate the par-72 course.

The tournament was created in 2011, and a South Korean golfer has won it six times, including four of the last five.

Amy Yang, the defending champion from South Korea, shot a three-under 69 to tie for 17th. Ko Jin-young, who won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, carded a 68 to tie for 11th.

Among other South Koreans, Im Jin-hee, who has an outside shot at winning the Rookie of the Year award, shot a 70 to tie for 28th.

Im entered this tournament trailing Mao Saigo of Japan by 66 points in the race for the top rookie prize. Each victory is worth 150 points, and a runner-up finish is good for 80 points. Im must finish fourth or better to have a chance of overtaking Saigo, who is tied for 50th after a round of 73. (Yonhap)