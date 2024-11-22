Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%

    IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
  2. 2

    Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case

    Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
  3. 3

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption

    Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption
  4. 4

    North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms

    North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
  5. 5

    Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives

    Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
  1. 6

    CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants

    CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
  2. 7

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine

    Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine
  3. 8

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India

    [Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US

    [KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US
  5. 10

    Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study

    Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study
지나쌤

S. Korea to enhance cooperation with Mexico to remove biz uncertainties over Trump

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 10:21

    • Link copied

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo (right) speaks during a trade commission meeting in Seoul on Nov. 11. (The trade ministry) Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo (right) speaks during a trade commission meeting in Seoul on Nov. 11. (The trade ministry)

South Korean Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said Friday the government will establish cooperative channels with Mexico in an effort to minimize uncertainties for businesses stemming from expected policy changes by the Donald Trump administration.

Cheong made the remarks during a Seoul meeting with companies operating in Mexico, including Kia Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co., and LG Innotek Co., to assess the impact of Trump's return on businesses and the broader economy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Trump has vowed to impose high tariffs on imported goods and implement other protectionist measures.

The incoming US government is also expected to strengthen trade barriers against Mexico, based on concerns that China is using Mexico as a manufacturing detour to avoid trade barriers, which could negatively affect South Korean firms doing business there.

"We will set up and activate cooperative channels with the Mexican central government, as well as autonomous governments, to minimize business uncertainties for our companies," Cheong said.

Cheong and corporate officials also discussed potential impacts from new US policy on trade with Mexico and their responses, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines