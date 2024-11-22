Top air force commanders of S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation

Most Popular
-
6
CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with new Hungary, US plants
-
7
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine
-
8
[Herald Interview] How Gopizza got big in India
-
9
[KH Explains] Dissecting Hyundai Motor's lobbying in US
-
10
Nearly half of pines at Seoraksan face extinction due to global warming: study
Top air force commanders of S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperationBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 10:05
The top air force commanders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan have held talks to discuss ways to strengthen their cooperation, such as expanding joint air drills, officials said, the latest in their trilateral security cooperation amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
In the video-conferencing talks held Thursday, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su and his US and Japanese counterparts, Gen. David W. Allvin and Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, respectively, vowed to continuously cooperate to deter the North's evolving threats and hold regular talks, the South's Air Force said.
In what marked their first meeting via teleconference, the top Air Force commanders also reviewed their joint air drills and discussed ways to expand such exercises going forward.
Since holding a joint air exercise for the first time in October last year, South Korea, the US, and Japan have held six rounds of such drills, including those conducted during the trilateral multidomain Freedom Edge exercise launched this year.
Earlier this month, the three nations held combined air drills, involving a B-1B bomber, in a show of force following North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Oct. 31. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Now is no time to add pressure on businesses: top executives
-
CJ CheilJedang to spur overseas growth with Hungary, US plants
-
Main opposition pushes to ease, not postpone, tax on crypto gains