Trump picks ex-Florida Attorney General Bondi as attorney general after Gaetz's withdrawal

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a rally held by Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump at the Greensboro Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on Nov. 2. (Reuters-Yonhap)

President-elect Donald Trump tapped former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Department of Justice on Thursday, hours after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the post amid a controversy over his sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump issued a statement on the designation of Bondi, who served as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, after Gaetz withdrew, saying his confirmation process was "unfairly" becoming a "distraction" to Trump's transition work.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans -- Not anymore," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years -- She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Trump said that as a prosecutor, Bondi was "very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families."

"As Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country," he said. "She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term -- We saved many lives!"

Trump's swift designation of her for the post came as Gaetz's withdrawal deepened questions over his Cabinet selections.

Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for the Pentagon chief, has also come under intense scrutiny over allegations of sexual assault in 2017. He has reportedly claimed he was "completely cleared" of the allegations. (Yonhap)