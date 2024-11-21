Most Popular
[Weekender] Jang, Korea's traditional sauce, gains global spotlight
Jang export value soars 10-fold since 2010, with gochujang top performerBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 23, 2024 - 16:01
South Korea's traditional culture of making "jang," a culinary practice encompassing knowledge and techniques related to the production of fermented soybean condiments, is poised to gain global recognition, as UNESCO considers adding it to the list of intangible cultural assets.
On Nov. 5, an evaluation body under UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage recommended Korea’s “Knowledge, beliefs, and practices related to jang making" for inscription on the list. The final decision will be made during the committee’s session in Paraguay, scheduled from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7.
Jang refers to a family of fermented condiments, including doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce), gochujang (red chile paste), cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste) and ssamjang (a mix of doenjang, gochujang and additional seasonings). These sauces have been central to Korean cuisine for centuries, not only enhancing flavors, but also complementing specific dishes.
Doenjang is a key ingredient in stews like doenjang jjigae, known for its rich and savory flavor. Ganjang is used for seasoning dishes such as bulgogi or namul (vegetable side dishes), bringing out the natural flavors of the ingredients. Gochujang, with its spicy and slightly sweet profile, is widely used in bibimbap or as a marinade for spicy pork bulgogi. Ssamjang is a staple accompaniment for grilled meats like samgyeopsal (Korean-style grilled pork belly), enhancing the dish with its balanced savory and spicy notes.
The process of making jang involves meticulous preparation of ingredients, natural fermentation and close observation of seasonal conditions, typically in traditional earthenware jars. In particular, the fermentation process, central to jang-making, relies heavily on microbial activity, which not only develops its distinctive flavors, but also enhances its nutritional value. The microorganisms involved in fermentation create probiotics that promote gut health and may strengthen the immune system.
This traditional practice also fosters community ties, as jang-making often involves collective effort among families and neighbors. “Jang symbolizes the spirit of Korean food culture, emphasizing sustainability and the value of shared experiences,” said an official from the Korea Food Promotion Institute.
The official further noted that the growing global popularity of Korean culture has significantly contributed to the worldwide appeal of Korean cuisine, including jang. “As K-culture gains traction globally, it creates opportunities for Korean food to reach international audiences in meaningful ways,” the official added.
Capitalizing on this momentum, Korean food companies have stepped up their efforts to export jang products.
CJ CheilJedang, the largest player in the jang industry, has actively marketed jang products under its Bibigo brand, offering gochujang, doenjang and ssamjang in over 60 countries. The company has tailored its products to international tastes, introducing milder flavors and more convenient packaging formats like tubes for Western markets. “With the Bibigo brand, we aim to introduce jang and related K-sauces in over 60 countries, tailoring them to suit local preferences,” a CJ CheilJedang official said.
Other companies have also contributed to the global expansion of jang. Sempio has focused on European and North American markets, introducing pea-based soy sauce to accommodate locals with soy allergies. Meanwhile, Daesang has promoted its O’Food brand with over 200 jang-based products across 20 countries, including halal-certified options in Southeast Asia.
In 2023, the export value of all Korean sauces, including jang products, increased by 6.2 percent from the previous year to $384 million, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. This marks a nearly 10-fold increase from $39 million in 2010. Export volume also climbed to nearly 1.32 million tons, doubling over the past decade.
Among jang products, gochujang was the top performer, with $62 million in exports, followed by ganjang and doenjang. The US was the destination for 21.8 percent of the total exports, while China followed at 13.2 percent, then Japan at 9 percent, Russia at 8.2 percent and Vietnam at 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, domestic jang consumption has grown at a slower pace, partly due to a growing preference for prepackaged foods where jang is already incorporated into the dishes.
The potential UNESCO inscription is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the jang industry, raising awareness of its cultural significance and elevating its global reputation. Experts believe that recognition could inspire efforts to preserve traditional jang-making practices, while expanding their modern applications.
“Jang is not merely a culinary product; it’s a cultural heritage that embodies the spirit of Korean resilience and innovation. By sharing this tradition with the world, we can foster greater understanding and appreciation of our unique food culture,” said Han Myung-sook, a chef of Korean cuisine and president of the Korea Food Service & Tourism Agency.
