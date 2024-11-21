[Weekender] Jang, Korea's traditional sauce, gains global spotlight

Traditional earthenware jars, called "jangdok," are lined up at Seoil Farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 5. The jars are used to store fermented foods like jang and kimchi.(Yonhap)

South Korea's traditional culture of making "jang," a culinary practice encompassing knowledge and techniques related to the production of fermented soybean condiments, is poised to gain global recognition, as UNESCO considers adding it to the list of intangible cultural assets.

On Nov. 5, an evaluation body under UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage recommended Korea’s “Knowledge, beliefs, and practices related to jang making" for inscription on the list. The final decision will be made during the committee’s session in Paraguay, scheduled from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7.

Jang refers to a family of fermented condiments, including doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce), gochujang (red chile paste), cheonggukjang (fermented soybean paste) and ssamjang (a mix of doenjang, gochujang and additional seasonings). These sauces have been central to Korean cuisine for centuries, not only enhancing flavors, but also complementing specific dishes.

Doenjang is a key ingredient in stews like doenjang jjigae, known for its rich and savory flavor. Ganjang is used for seasoning dishes such as bulgogi or namul (vegetable side dishes), bringing out the natural flavors of the ingredients. Gochujang, with its spicy and slightly sweet profile, is widely used in bibimbap or as a marinade for spicy pork bulgogi. Ssamjang is a staple accompaniment for grilled meats like samgyeopsal (Korean-style grilled pork belly), enhancing the dish with its balanced savory and spicy notes.

The process of making jang involves meticulous preparation of ingredients, natural fermentation and close observation of seasonal conditions, typically in traditional earthenware jars. In particular, the fermentation process, central to jang-making, relies heavily on microbial activity, which not only develops its distinctive flavors, but also enhances its nutritional value. The microorganisms involved in fermentation create probiotics that promote gut health and may strengthen the immune system.

This traditional practice also fosters community ties, as jang-making often involves collective effort among families and neighbors. “Jang symbolizes the spirit of Korean food culture, emphasizing sustainability and the value of shared experiences,” said an official from the Korea Food Promotion Institute.

The official further noted that the growing global popularity of Korean culture has significantly contributed to the worldwide appeal of Korean cuisine, including jang. “As K-culture gains traction globally, it creates opportunities for Korean food to reach international audiences in meaningful ways,” the official added.