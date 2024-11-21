[What to Play] Cozy songs to warm you up

Most Popular
[What to Play] Cozy songs to warm you upBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 23, 2024 - 16:01
As winter's chill sets in, cozy up with the soothing sounds of Zion. T's "Snow," a smooth and soulful track that perfectly captures the serene beauty of the season. For a more upbeat yet equally cozy vibe, NewJeans' "Ditto" brings a warm, dreamy atmosphere that pairs wonderfully with a hot drink by the fireplace. Lee Mujin’s "When It Snows" offers a soft, heartfelt melody that perfectly complements the peacefulness of a snowy day. These songs will wrap you in comfort and warmth, making them the perfect wintertime soundtrack.
Zion. T- “Snow (feat. Lee Moon-sae)”
Zion.T, a K-pop producer and singer-songwriter, released this collaboration with the legendary singer Lee Moon-sae in November 2017. The song is a ballad that beautifully captures the essence of winter's tranquility. The delicate blend of Zion.T's smooth, soulful vocals with Lee's warm, nostalgic voice, creates a heartwarming contrast. Its soothing melody, accompanied by soft piano chords, evokes the feeling of gentle snowflakes falling, perfect for a quiet winter's day. The lyrics reflect themes of longing and love, with the snow symbolizing both emotional warmth and the cold distance between lovers. The collaboration between Zion.T's contemporary style and Lee Moon-sae's timeless influence results in a unique yet comforting listening experience. "Snow" offers a sense of peace and emotional depth in winter.
NewJeans- “Ditto”
This track released in December 2022 blends upbeat, retro-inspired sounds with a fresh, modern twist. The song features a catchy melody, infectious chorus and smooth vocal delivery from the group's members to create a fun and memorable listening experience. Its lyrics express the longing and desire for a loved one, capturing the emotions of wanting to stay close despite distance. The warm, nostalgic vibe of "Ditto" is enhanced by the song's subtle 90s influences, making it both timeless and trendy. The accompanying visuals, with their soft, muted tones and dreamy aesthetic, perfectly complement the song's cozy and intimate atmosphere.
Lee Mu-jin- “When It Snows (feat. Heize)”
This is a beautifully composed ballad that captures a snowy winter day. The song’s rhythmic melody, accompanied by soft guitar strums, creates a hopeful atmosphere. Lee Mu-jin’s rich tone blends effortlessly with Heize’s soulful vocals, adding emotional depth to the track. Lyrically, "When It Snows" speaks of yearning and the warmth found in love during the coldest times, with the falling snow symbolizing both the beauty and melancholy of the season. The song's intimate vibe and heartfelt delivery make it an ideal soundtrack for cozy winter nights. "When It Snows" was released in December 2021.
