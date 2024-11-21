At Gwangcheonok, try North Korean-style sundae gukbap

Nestled in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Gwangcheonok is known for its authentic North Korean-style soups and traditional flavors. It is a hidden gem for those seeking to explore the subtle yet comforting taste of North Korean cuisine, known for more restrained seasoning compared to its South Korean counterpart.

One of Gwangcheonok’s signature offerings is the sundae gukbap, a hearty soup featuring slices of Korean blood sausage — sundae — served with rice. While many Koreans are familiar with South Korean-style sundae gukbap, which often comes with thickened soup with gochujang (red pepper paste), soybean paste or dadaegi (spicy seasoning base) — the North Korean version takes a different approach.

At Gwangcheonok, the broth is served clear, emphasizing the natural flavors of the ingredients. This style mirrors the simplicity of gomguk or gomtang (Korean beef bone soup), which is made by simmering beef and ox bones for hours or even days. The resulting broth is light, yet richly flavored, offering a warm and satisfying experience.

True to tradition, Gwangcheonok uses the toryeom method when preparing its sundae gukbap. The rice and ingredients, including pork parts, are placed in a stone pot and boiling broth is poured over them. This method ensures the dish is served piping hot, with the ingredients softened and perfectly infused with flavor. The final result is a bowl of gukbap that is both hearty and deeply satisfying.

Those who love gukbap must know how essential it is to pair gukbap with kkakdugi. No gukbap experience is complete without kkakdugi -- the spicy, crunchy and well-fermented radish kimchi served as a side dish. At Gwangcheonok, kkakdugi is simple yet perfectly balanced, enhancing the flavors of the main dish without overpowering it.

A must-try dish is the nokdujeon. To complete your meal, don’t miss out on the mung bean pancake. With a crispy exterior and a chewy insides, this dish has a rich, earthy flavor that can be customized with green onions, kimchi and spices.