At Gwangcheonok, try North Korean-style sundae gukbap

Most Popular
-
1
Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition
-
2
Russia sent 'anti-air' missiles to Pyongyang, Yoon's aide says
-
3
Smugglers caught disguising 230 tons of Chinese black beans as diesel exhaust fluid
-
4
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa invited to Coachella as solo acts
-
5
Dongduk Women’s University halts coeducation talks
-
6
Defense ministry denies special treatment for BTS’ V amid phone use allegations
-
7
OpenAI in talks with Samsung to power AI features, report says
-
8
Two jailed for forcing disabled teens into prostitution
-
9
Disney+ offers sneak peek at 2025 lineup of Korean originals
-
10
South Korean military plans to launch new division for future warfare
At Gwangcheonok, try North Korean-style sundae gukbapBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 23, 2024 - 16:01
Nestled in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Gwangcheonok is known for its authentic North Korean-style soups and traditional flavors. It is a hidden gem for those seeking to explore the subtle yet comforting taste of North Korean cuisine, known for more restrained seasoning compared to its South Korean counterpart.
One of Gwangcheonok’s signature offerings is the sundae gukbap, a hearty soup featuring slices of Korean blood sausage — sundae — served with rice. While many Koreans are familiar with South Korean-style sundae gukbap, which often comes with thickened soup with gochujang (red pepper paste), soybean paste or dadaegi (spicy seasoning base) — the North Korean version takes a different approach.
At Gwangcheonok, the broth is served clear, emphasizing the natural flavors of the ingredients. This style mirrors the simplicity of gomguk or gomtang (Korean beef bone soup), which is made by simmering beef and ox bones for hours or even days. The resulting broth is light, yet richly flavored, offering a warm and satisfying experience.
True to tradition, Gwangcheonok uses the toryeom method when preparing its sundae gukbap. The rice and ingredients, including pork parts, are placed in a stone pot and boiling broth is poured over them. This method ensures the dish is served piping hot, with the ingredients softened and perfectly infused with flavor. The final result is a bowl of gukbap that is both hearty and deeply satisfying.
Those who love gukbap must know how essential it is to pair gukbap with kkakdugi. No gukbap experience is complete without kkakdugi -- the spicy, crunchy and well-fermented radish kimchi served as a side dish. At Gwangcheonok, kkakdugi is simple yet perfectly balanced, enhancing the flavors of the main dish without overpowering it.
A must-try dish is the nokdujeon. To complete your meal, don’t miss out on the mung bean pancake. With a crispy exterior and a chewy insides, this dish has a rich, earthy flavor that can be customized with green onions, kimchi and spices.
Gwangcheonok’s dedication to preserving North Korean culinary traditions makes it a meaningful destination for food enthusiasts as well as those curious about North Korean culture. The restaurant creates comforting, home-style dishes that resonate with defectors and locals alike, offering a taste of nostalgia and a window into North Korean life.
The retro interior adds to the charm, providing a cozy ambiance that pairs perfectly with its restorative dishes. The menu also features other classics such as stir-fried sundae, steamed pigtail and cold meat trays, showcasing the subtle seasoning and depth of North Korean cuisine.
Whether you’re a fan of light, restorative meals or a food enthusiast seeking authentic North Korean flavors, Gwangcheonok offers a culinary journey of tradition, simplicity and comfort, one bite at a time.
Gwangcheonok is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundae gukbap is priced at 11,000 won. The mung bean pancake is 12,000 won.
More from Headlines
-
Trump picks ex-N. Korea policy official as his principal deputy national security adviser
-
S. Korea not to attend Sado mine memorial: foreign ministry
-
South Korean military plans to launch new division for future warfare