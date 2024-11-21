[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Devils Stay”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 14

Mystery

Directed by Hyun Moon-seob

Cardiologist Seung-do (Park Shin-yang) believes his daughter is still alive after an exorcism. During her funeral, he comes into conflict with Hae-shin (Lee Min-ki), a priest, over her fate.

“Gladiator II”

(US)

Opened Nov. 13

Action/Adventure

Directed by Ridley Scott

The story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, continues 20 years after he takes on Maximus’ legacy and becomes a gladiator after the Roman Army invades his home.

“Hear Me: Our Summer”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 6

Drama

Directed by Jo Seon-ho

A 26-year-old Yong-jun (Hong Kyung) falls at first sight for Yeo-reum (Roh Yoon-seo), who takes care of her little sister Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju), a swimmer with a hearing impairment.

“Venom: The Last Dance”

(US)

Opened Oct. 23

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Kelly Marcel

Former journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his gooey, alien symbiote Venom, conclude their journey as Venom tries to stop the creator of the symbiotes, Knull (Andy Serkis), from escaping his celestial prison.