[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Mums at Jeju Folk Village

Find fields of chrysanthemums at their peak at Jeju Folk Village, where visitors can also get an idea of how life on the island looked in the 19th century.

Flower installations make for a perfect setting to take a few snaps. The flower festival ends on Sunday.

Admission for adults is 15,000 won, discounted for seniors, teens and children. Visit jejufolk.com for more information.

Light festival at Ansan Star Village

A light festival is running year-round in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

An 8,000-won entrance fee is all it takes to make a tranquil escape to Ansan Star Village, which includes a garden and animal installations.

The park, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will light up at 5 p.m. Check out the latest at ansanstar.net.

Gwanghwamun food festival

Through May, 15 food trucks will line up to churn out some of the best Korean street foods at Sejong-ro Park near Gwanghwamun Square.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, this food festival offers dishes like kimchi fried rice, “tteokbokki” and “dakgangjeong,” crispy and crunchy Korean fried chicken.

To find out more, go to knock-knock.kr.

All-in-one park in Paju

First Garden Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, offers attractions and activities from riding a train across the park to fishing for smelt.

The park is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and an adult day pass is 10,000 won or 12,000 won for weekdays and weekends, respectively.

Entry to attractions comes at an extra cost. Find out the latest at firstgarden.co.kr.

10,000 mums at Hallim Park

Hallim Park on Jeju Island, known for showcasing different flower varieties each month, is highlighting over 10,000 chrysanthemums of 50 types for November.

Available at the park, open everyday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are not only flower beds but smaller gardens with ponds and hiking trails.

A shuttle service is running to cover major stops on the ground. Admission is 15,000 won for adults. For more information, visit hallimpark.com.