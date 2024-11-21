[More than APT] Home as personal manifesto in a sea of apartments

Winston Churchill's observations on architecture suggest that we shape our buildings, thereafter, they shape us.

In today's Korean society, the buildings shaping many people's lives are cookie-cutter apartment complexes, practical havens that prioritize convenience, safety and investment value over individual expression. These standardized structures have become the go-to choice for many, reflecting the priorities of a fast-paced urban lifestyle.

However, there are those challenging the norm.

Some are breaking free from the mold, designing homes that are more than just places to live -- they are reflections of their souls and desires. For these trailblazers, a house becomes a personal manifesto, a canvas for their life motto and a sanctuary where family bonds deepen and thrive.

Home reflects values, lifestyle

A rare sight today in bustling Seoul unfolds in the hills of Hongje-dong, western Seoul, where a cluster of houses built with makeshift materials such as timber panels and metal sheets forms a unique, close-knit village nicknamed Ant Village.

A short walk up a trail leads to the heart of the village, where the black-and-white "50m² House" makes a bold stand, overlooking a steep hill.

The two-story structure, complete with an attic, was built in 2015 and is home to a married couple and their 6-year-old son.

Rejecting the apartment lifestyle prevalent among Seoulites, the couple -- working with local architecture studio Office for Beyond Boundaries Architecture (OBBA) -- built their home on an 85 square meter site, shortly after getting married.

The choice was a relatively unexplored one in Korea where apartments are the first choice for most newlyweds, for reasons including convenience, better insulation and investment potential.

As of 2022, 72.4 percent of newlyweds in their first marriage opted for apartments as their initial home, according to Statistics Korea's report, which covered the choices of couples who registered their marriages between Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2022.

Going against the tide, the residents of "50m² House" said they decided to build their house from the ground up -- and the choice was made as a way to express their life values.

“Living in '50m² House' was a declaration not to own more stuff,” said Yi Chang-suk, the husband, in an interview with The Korea Herald on Nov. 14.

“It was a declaration not to own cars or accumulate unnecessary clutter. That was the attitude about life I wanted to embrace when we built this house.”