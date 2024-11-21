Seoul shares end 3-day rise; won snaps 5-day rise

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks fell slightly Thursday to end their three-day winning streak as major shares ended in mixed territory. The local currency fell against the US dollar for the first time in six sessions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 1.66 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,480.63. The main index had been rising since Monday.

Trade volume was moderate at 440.4 million shares worth 8.1 trillion won ($5.8 billion), with decliners beating gainers 477 to 392.

Foreigners dumped a net 259.5 billion won, continuing in net-selling mode for the 10th consecutive session.

Individuals offloaded a net 127.3 billion won, while institutions scooped up a net 298.8 billion won.

Overnight, Nvidia reported a 94 percent increase in sales and a 101 percent rise in profits for the third quarter, beating market expectations. But its shares fell after the bell as its performance failed to meet the lofty expectations of some investors.

In Seoul, semiconductor shares ended mixed on the Nvidia results.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics advanced 1.99 percent to 56,400 won, while SK hynix, one of Nvidia's largest partners, fell 1.06 percent to 168,800 won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.37 percent to 215,500 won and leading shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering retreated 2.79 percent to 198,300 won.

On the other hand, chemicals and builders were among the winners.

LG Chem, the leading chemicals maker, rose 1.03 percent to 294,500 won and GS Engineering & Construction jumped 3.65 percent to 18,450 won.

Leading retailer Lotte Shopping gained 3 percent to 58,300 won and bio tech firm Celltrion climbed 1.34 percent to 173,700 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,397.5 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 6.6 won from the previous session, marking the first daily drop since Nov. 13. (Yonhap)