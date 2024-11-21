Oman celebrates 54th National Day

Grand Mosque in Muscat Grand Mosque in Muscat

MUSCAT, Oman -- The Sultanate of Oman will celebrate its 54th glorious National Day on Nov. 18, marking milestone accomplishments in different areas. The citizens of Oman and various state institutions have rendered an indispensable contribution to the continuous achievements in the path of the comprehensive development during the renewed renaissance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who has outlined a wise and sound vision that leads to progress and prosperity in all fields. His Majesty’s directives to all state institutions to continue improving the missions entrusted to them and to develop appropriate conditions to upgrade performance at all levels have contributed positively over the past five years to achieving success in various targets of Oman Vision 2040. The government of His Majesty the Sultan has managed to improve the state’s economic and financial performance and reduce debt and increase the gross domestic product; as the state’s public revenue at the end of August 2024 amounted to RO 8.106 billion ($1.72 billion), up by RO 183 million compared to RO 7.923 billion registered over the same period in 2023. The state's general budget until August 2024 achieved a surplus of about RO 447 million, while the public debt portfolio declined by the end of June 2024 to RO 14.4 billion, compared to RO 20.8 billion in 2021. The Sultanate of Oman also launched this year (2024) the social protection system by unifying and merging pension funds, and restructuring the schemes. Oman succeeded in reducing the ratio of public debt to GDP from 62.3 percent in 2021 to 35 percent in mid-2024 and achieving a budget surplus for consecutive years, recording 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This has led to a remarkable improvement in the credit rating of the Sultanate of Oman by credit rating agencies, as Standard & Poor's raised its second credit rating for the Sultanate of Oman to "BBB-" from "BB+" with a stable outlook. Further, Moody's revised its outlook for the Sultanate of Oman from a stable to a positive, confirming the credit rating at "Ba1." These ratings affirm that the Sultanate of Oman is a safe investment environment, as it returned to this rating category after a decline of nearly seven years (since 2017) due to the repercussions of the crises resulting from the slump in global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the Sultanate of Oman has also advanced in many international indicators, as it rose 39 ranks in the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom issued by the Heritage Foundation to obtain the 56th place globally after being ranked 95th globally in 2023. In the Entrepreneurship Index, it came in the 11th place globally, advancing 27 places from its ranking in 2022/2023. It also came in at 50th place globally in the Environmental Performance Index after being ranked 149th in the 2022 ranking. In the education sector, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) achieved remarkable progress in the 2025 World University Rankings to obtain the 362nd place, advancing 92 places from its previous classification.

Ambassador of Oman Zakariya al Saadi delivers a speech on Monday in Seoul on Oman's National Day. (Embassy of Oman) Ambassador of Oman Zakariya al Saadi delivers a speech on Monday in Seoul on Oman's National Day. (Embassy of Oman)

The Sultanate of Oman also advanced 10 ranks in the Global Innovation Index issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), to obtain the 69th place globally out of 132 countries included in the index; as Oman achieved the highest performance in: (human capital, research, and infrastructure). Oman also advanced 9 ranks in innovation outputs and came among the top 20 countries globally in 5 sub-indicators, including: second place globally in the percentage of government spending per student, in addition to the 16th place globally in the availability of information and communication technologies, and the 19th place globally in doing business, as it jumped 93 ranks in the growth rate of labor productivity compared to its ranking in the 2022 index. Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to RO 25.05 billion, an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which amounted to RO 20.59 billion. Regarding the government investments, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is exerting sincere efforts to make the Sultanate of Oman an attractive investment destination and achieve sustainable economic development. The authority’s assets increased to RO 19.2 billion compared to about RO 17.9 billion at the end of 2022. It contributed to achieving profits exceeding RO 1.7 billion, and supporting the state’s general budget with an amount of RO 800 million, and repaid RO 300 million of loans from its subsidiaries before their due date in 2023. The OIA invests in 13 global funds, such as the Platinum Investment Fund and the Global Infrastructure Fund, in addition to direct investments in global companies, such as the American “Our Next Energy” Company and the Australian “Hysata." One of the most important strategic projects that were inaugurated at the beginning of this year (2024) is the DuqmRefinery and Petrochemical Industries Project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The refinery is the largest joint investment project between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait, integrated between the Omani OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International Company, with a capital exceeding RO 3.5 billion. The Sultanate of Oman has witnessed the implementation of many projects in the field of renewable energy, most notably Manah Solar Power Project with a production capacity of 1,000 megawatts located in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, IbriSolar Power Project with a production capacity of 500 megawatts located in A’Dhahirah Governorate, Barka Solar Power Project with a production capacity of 500 megawatts located in South Al Batinah Governorate, the Amin Solar Power Plant Project with a production capacity of 100 megawatts located in Dhofar Governorate, Sohar Solar Power Project with a production capacity of 100 megawatts in North Al Batinah Governorate and Dhofar Wind Farm with a production capacity of 50 megawatts located in Dhofar Governorate. The Sultanate of Oman is pressing ahead with boosting public and private sector partnerships, as the private sector is the key driver of economic development and GDP growth in various sectors. The private sector also contributes remarkably to the economic diversification efforts, as it is a peer to the public sector in social development through the contribution of its institutions to education, health and social investment. Oman Vision 2040 has placed the private sector in a position to lead a competitive national economy linked to the global economy. The private sector has embarked on enhancing efforts to elevate the national economy through exploring the opportunities offered by incentive initiatives, such as the National Program for Private Sector Development and Foreign Trade “Nazdaher” and financial incentive and sustainability initiatives, along with enhancing partnership with the government sector. The private sector is also the incubator environment for national capital investment, as it relies primarily on individual initiatives, whether in the form of personal companies or joint-stock companies, in addition to hosting innovative ideas and transforming them into projects that benefit society through entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The sector is also the main component for attracting foreign investment, whether by providing effective partnerships in qualitative projects or by providing the requirements for these projects through local content of products and services. The total volume of added investment in all industrial cities affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) during the first half of 2024 exceeded RO 177 million, bringing the total volume of investment in all these cities, including Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) and Al Mazunah Free Zone, to more than RO 7.6 billion. Meanwhile, the number of localized investment contracts reached 2,310. As many as 55,242 employees work in investment projects in all industrial cities, of whom Omanis constitute 38 percent, while the total area of existing and new industrial cities reached 163,176,459 square meters. The volume of cumulative investment in Sohar Free Zone, Salalah Free Zone and Khazaen Economic City amounted to RO 1.33 billion, covering several sectors, most notably the pharmaceuticals, food, petrochemicals, plastics, logistics, renewable energy sectors and others. As far as the ports sector is concerned, the ports of Sohar, Salalah and Duqm, which enjoy a globally integrated infrastructure, continue to boost their operational efficiencies to become major berthing stations on various global shipping lines. During the first half of 2024, these ports maintained their operational volumes, handling about 1.8 million containers with a general cargo volume of up to 13 million tons. This figure reflects the ports’ effective contribution to supporting the national economy and enabling Omani exports to reach international markets with a high competitive capacity. The dry dock in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD), which is classified as the second largest dry dock for ship repair and maintenance in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA Region), was able to implement 106 projects from about 70 countries around the world during the first half of 2024, thanks to its strategic location close to global shipping lines. In the tourism sector, the Sultanate of Oman has achieved remarkable results in recent years, as the number of tourists increased by 36.7 percent to nearly 4 million tourists in 2023 compared to 2022. The number of visitors coming to the Sultanate of Oman by the end of the first half of 2024 amounted to about 2 million, an increase of 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, the number of hotel establishments stands at 895, including 34,378 hotel rooms. The Sultanate of Oman continues its focus on the comprehensive and balanced development of all governorates through the construction of sustainable cities within the priorities of Oman Vision 2040. This approach is done by channeling investments toward constructing smart cities and developing governorates while applying the principle of administrative and economic decentralization. Sultan Haitham City project represents the first smart and sustainable project as an integrated city with an area of 14,800,000 square meters. It includes about 20,000 housing units distributed over 19 integrated neighborhoods with various facilities and services. The progress made by the Sultanate of Oman in many global indicators reflects the determination of the country, as a government and people, to achieve its future aspirations to be among the advanced countries. Among these indicators is the progress made by Oman in the media index for the second year in a row, ranking 40th globally after advancing 6 ranks in the Global Soft Power Index issued by the British Brand Finance Agency for 2024, compared to the 46th place in 2023.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman

It also advanced in other sub-indices, such as advancing 10 ranks in the Sustainable Future Index and 5 ranks in the Positive Impact Index. The Sultanate of Oman also achieved qualitative progress in the Global Environmental Performance Index for 2024, advancing 99 places from the previous ranking (where it was ranked 149th globally), to occupy 50th place globally in the 2024 ranking that was announced by the Yale Center for Environmental Policy and Law at Yale University in the United States. The Royal vision of His Majesty seeks to uplift the human thought by furnishing the appropriate environment for establishing qualitative cultural and intellectual institutions. Laying the foundation stone of Oman Cultural Complex at the Airport Heights in Muscat Governorate represents a vivid example of this approach. Oman Cultural Complex seeks to promote cultural, literary, theatrical and research activities through the enhancement of relevant programs. The move aims to expand the scope of engagement in highlighting Oman’s cultural heritage and exploring the country’s accomplishments. The complex includes three main buildings, namely the National Theatre, the National Library and the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA). On the domestic front, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik continues his Royal meet-the-people tours to engage with citizens all over the Sultanate of Oman and listen to their visions and proposals about measures to promote the development of their respective governorates and upgrade economic and service projects. In continuation of this Royal approach, His Majesty the Sultan held a meeting at the Royal Camp in Saih Al Mahasin in the Wilayat of Khasab, Musandam Governorate, with sheikhs and dignitaries of Musandam, some members of the Council of Oman and members of the Municipal Council and the businessmen community in the Governorate. Meanwhile, the Council of Oman, represented by the State Council and the Shura Council, is a key partner in this important phase. In exercising its national roles and responsibilities, the Council of Oman relies on the Basic Law of the State and the Law of the Council of Oman, which have defined the paths of work according to clear powers. During the first convening of the eighth term, the State Council discussed a number of topics, including draft laws referred by the government, in addition to the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2024. It also held 5 public sessions.

Participants in Oman's National Day event hosted by the Embassy of Oman pose for a commemorative photo at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Tuesday. (Embassy of Oman) Participants in Oman's National Day event hosted by the Embassy of Oman pose for a commemorative photo at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Tuesday. (Embassy of Oman)